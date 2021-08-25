Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

UEFA European Club Competition Finals 2021 Post Event Analysis: Champions League Final Generated $14.7 Million In Media Value For Sponsors From BT Sport & CBS Broadcasts, According To Relo Metrics

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UEFA European Club (Union of European Football Associations) Competition Finals 2021 - Post Event Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2021 UEFA European club competition finals were the first to welcome fans back into attendance since the pandemic, but at limited capacities.

Just over 14,000 attended the Champions League Final at the Estadio Dragao in Porto, Portugal, while another 9,400 attended the Europa League Final in Gdansk, Poland. UEFA only sold 85 per cent of Champions League Final tickets due to stringent rules put in place regarding the sales of tickets through 24 hour matchday travel packages.

This post-event analysis gives an insight into the commercial impact of both the 2021 Champions League and Europa League Finals, focusing on prize money distribution, ticketing and attendance, media footprint and sponsorship footprint.Champions League Final viewership was down in Europe but up in the US, while BT Sport, the exclusive UEFA club competition broadcaster in the UK market, achieved a record audience for this year's Europa League Final.Champions League Final Generated $14.7 Million in Media Value for Sponsors from BT Sport & CBS broadcasts, According to Relo MetricsBT Sport attracted an average audience of 8.7 million for this year's all-English Champions League Final, less than the 11.3 million which tuned in for the last all-English Champions League final in 2019. Meanwhile, viewership in Italy, France and Germany was also down on previous seasons. 3.65 million watched the Champions League Final in the US, making it the most watched Champions League Final in the US in the past six years and the second most-watched Champions League Final in the past ten years.

The match was also the most live streamed non-NFL sporting event ever in the US. BT Sport drew a record audience for a Europa League Final as an average of 7.4 million tune in for the game between Manchester United and Villareal.LED perimeter advertising was the top performing sponsorship asset, delivering $11.2 million in media value. Nissan received the most sponsor media value, generating $1.8 million.as supersized LED signage boards, goal line frames and virtual signage.

Scope

  • This report provides an analysis of the commercial impact of the 2021 UEFA European club competition finals.
  • The report analyses UEFA's prize distribution system and the prize money each finalist earned from competing in the 2021 finals.
  • The report analyses the ticketing and attendance figures for both the Champions League and Europa League finals.
  • Insight is provided into both the media and sponsorship footprint of both finals.

Reasons to Buy

  • To gain a comprehensive understanding of the commercial impact of a major continental sporting event in a COVID-19 world.

Companies Mentioned

  • UEFA
  • Chelsea
  • Manchester City
  • Manchester United
  • Villareal
  • Nissan
  • Heineken
  • Walkers
  • Mastercard
  • Expedia
  • Santander
  • Gazprom
  • Playstation
  • FedEx
  • Enterprise
  • Hankook
  • KIA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ywphwc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uefa-european-club-competition-finals-2021-post-event-analysis-champions-league-final-generated-14-7-million-in-media-value-for-sponsors-from-bt-sport--cbs-broadcasts-according-to-relo-metrics-301362551.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Bt Sport#Europe#Bt Sport Cbs Broadcasts#Researchandmarkets Com#The Estadio Dragao#The Europa League Final#Matchday#Europa League Finals#Media Value For Sponsors#Relo Metricsbt Sport#Manchester United#Villareal#E S T Office#Gmt Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UEFAchatsports.com

UEFA's controversial plans to alter the Champions League now under review

UEFA's highly controversial plans to revamp the Champions League are reportedly being reviewed, with football fans around the world now holding their breath. Earlier in the year the football body outlined plans to make sweeping changes within European football's premier competition, including the axing of the group stage and an increase to 36 competing teams.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) MYSG League Season 4: Date, prize pool, and more

Following the conclusion of PMPL MYSG Season 3 happened this year, PUBG Mobile esports is back with the next edition of the tournament which is PMPL MYSG League Season 4 due to be held later this month. The tournament will be hosted as a qualifier for the PMPL regional finals, in this case the SEA or the South East Asia region which also includes Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. A very crucial tournament for the teams aspiring to be in the PMPL SEA Finals and eventually the annual PMGC Season 1, this tournament will have high stakes and will thus provide good competition.
UEFANBC Sports

List of UEFA Champions League and European Cup finals, winners

Chelsea has won the European Cup for the second time, defeating Manchester City 1-0 in Portugal and making USMNT star Christian Pulisic the second American to claim a UEFA Champions League winner’s medal. Jovan Kirovski was the first, though he didn’t play in Borussia Dortmund’s 1996-97 triumph over Juventus. Pulisic’s...
UEFANBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: How to watch, odds, video, predictions, links

Who will follow Chelsea and become the next European Cup champion?. The UEFA Champions League continues its qualifying rounds this week with first legs between some very big names considering this stage of the game. Below you will find UCL odds on the first legs and outright winners, as well...
UEFAWTOP

Wednesday’s European Champions League Scores

(Home teams listed first) Brøndby (Denmark) 1, RB Salzburg (Austria) 2, RB Salzburg advanced on 4-2 aggregate. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0, Sheriff (Moldova) 0, Sheriff advanced on 3-0 aggregate. Shaktar Donestk (Ukraine) 2, Monaco (France) 2, ET, Shaktar Donetsk advanced on 3-2 aggregate. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All...
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Red Rake Gaming Headed for Argentina Expansion with Betfun Deal

Spain- and Malta-based online casino games developer Red Rake Gaming is set to enter Argentina’s regulated iGaming space thanks to a recent partnership with locally licensed operator Betfun. Betfun is the online gaming and betting brand of Argentinian gambling company Hipódromo de Palermo. The major operator has nearly three decades...
UEFAabc17news.com

European debutants avoid biggest clubs in new competition

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — UEFA’s newest competition will give several teams their first chance to play in the group stage of a European tournament. Lincoln Red Imps, Flora Tallinn and Alashkert are among the smallest in the 32-team field for the Europa Conference League and they all managed to avoid the biggest teams in the draw. Gibraltar champion Lincoln will face Copenhagen, PAOK Thessaloniki and Slovan Bratislava. Estonian club Flora Tallinn landed trips to Belgium, Serbia and Cyprus to face Gent, Partizan Belgrade and Anorthosis. And Armenian club Alashkert was drawn to face Austrian team LASK, Maccabi Tel-Aviv and HJK Helsinki.
UEFAchatsports.com

12 USMNT players to compete in 2021-22 UEFA Champions League

We know the United States Men’s National Team has a roster for the upcoming World Cup qualifying window. After that window, 12 USMNT players will begin their quest to hoist the UEFA Champions League trophy. Today, the Champions League draw took place, and the 12 USMNT players who are on...
UEFAchatsports.com

Koeman offers his verdict on Barcelona’s Champions League draw

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has offered his verdict on the Champions League group stages after Thursday’s draw. The Catalan giants will take on Bayern Munich, Benfica, and Dynamo Kiev in Group E and will be expected to make it through to the knockout stages. Koeman knows it will be tough...
UEFAYardbarker

Galatasaray Fans Invade Lazio’s Instagram Following Europa League Draw

Excited Galatasaray fans have invaded Lazio’s Instagram page following today’s Europa League draw. As seen in a post on Lazio’s Instagram earlier today, the Roman club have been drawn into Group E in the Europa League this season, which also includes Olympique de Marseille, Lokomotiv Moscow and Galatasaray. Group E...
UEFAPosted by
newschain

Ange Postecoglou excited to take on Europe with Celtic

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou declared himself “super excited” about his team’s Europa League draw. The Hoops will face Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis and Ferencvaros in the group stage after coming through a breathless two-legged encounter against AZ Alkmaar with a 3-2 aggregate triumph. “I guess that’s reward for Thursday night...
SoccerNBC Sports

Champions League: USMNT’s Aaronson scores, Salzburg into group stage

The UEFA Champions League group stage field is complete, and there is an American addition to the group. Benjamin Sesko had a goal and an assist as Red Bull Salzburg scored twice in the first 10 minutes including one from USMNT youngster Brenden Aaronson. The 20-year-old Aaronson now has two...
UEFACBS Sports

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 futures odds, bets: Soccer expert reveals picks to win, long shots to back

The 2021-22 UEFA Champions League draw is in, and finalists Chelsea and Manchester City face tough roads in their hopes to get back to the title game. Reigning champion Chelsea is in a group with Juventus, which eliminated the Blues in the group stage when they last tried to defend a title in 2013. Meanwhile, defending Premier League champion Manchester City was drawn into a group that includes tournament favorite Paris Saint-Germain, now featuring Lionel Messi. Bayern Munich, the 2020 champion, also is expected to be in the mix for the title along with Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Liverpool.

Comments / 0

Community Policy