Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers Welcomes New Attorney

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers is pleased to announce the newest addition to their team of attorneys, Jordan Miller. Jordan joins a respected and dedicated legal team ready to represent the rights of injured accident victims in Wisconsin.

Jordan attended Marquette University Law School and received his Juris Doctor in 2021. At Marquette, he participated in a wide range of legal activities and associations, including serving as the president of the Environmental Law Society and competing in the Jeffrey G. Miller National Environmental Law Moot Court Competition.

As a law student, Jordan demonstrated his commitment to helping others, as he worked with the:

  • Domestic Abuse Clinic
  • Civil Legal Helpline
  • Marquette Volunteer Legal Clinic (MVLC)

His hours of community service and volunteering as a law student earned Jordan an induction into the law school's Pro Bono Society.

Jordan's previous legal work experience includes a workers' compensation law firm in Ohio and an employment law firm in Milwaukee, representing employees. At Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers, Jordan will represent clients in workers' compensation cases throughout Wisconsin.

Jordan is pleased to join a strong team of attorneys who also have a dedication to both helping legal clients and community involvement. As a true regional law firm, Nicolet engages in many community outreach efforts, including offering college scholarships, donating to various organizations, and volunteering to assist first responders and their families create estate plans through the Wills for Heroes program.

Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers represents people following many types of serious injuries. They handle cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, other vehicle accidents, workers' compensation claims, Social Security Disability claims, defective product liability, and more. In 14 years, the firm has recovered over $40 million for clients of all ages and backgrounds, helping them get back on their feet and find justice after accidental injuries disrupt their lives. They helped thousands of people already and are accepting new clients.

The firm has several Wisconsin locations in Eau Claire, Hudson, La Crosse, New Richmond, Rice Lake, River Falls, Superior, and Wausau. They also assist clients in Minnesota from locations in Duluth, Hibbing, Minneapolis, and Woodbury. Anyone who suffered injuries in any type of accident should contact the Nicolet legal team for more information and a free case evaluation. Someone is ready to help seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

For more information, contact:

Russell Nicolet

(715) 835-5959

attorney-jordan-miller.jpeg Attorney Jordan Miller Newest Wisconsin lawyer of Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nicolet-law-accident--injury-lawyers-welcomes-new-attorney-301362342.html

SOURCE Nicolet Law Accident & Injury Lawyers

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Attorneys#Scholarships#Juris Doctor#Mvlc#Pro Bono Society#Woodbury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
LawWest Virginia Record

23 Dinsmore Attorneys Named ‘Lawyer of the Year’ by Best Lawyers®

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP issued the following announcement on Aug. 19. Twenty-three Dinsmore partners were recently named Best Lawyers® 2022 “Lawyer of the Year.” One lawyer from each city and each practice area is honored as the “Lawyer of the Year.” The attorneys received the honor based on high reviews by their peers for their abilities, professionalism, and integrity.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Best Lawyers® Recognizes Janet, Janet & Suggs Attorneys

Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Janet, Janet & Suggs (JJS) is pleased to announce that four lawyers have been included in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America ® and an additional four lawyers are recognized in the 2022 Edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. Since...
Charleston, SCMySanAntonio

Six Steinberg Law Firm Attorneys Receive the Elite Lawyer Award

CHARLESTON, S.C. (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. The awarded attorneys are David T. Pearlman, Thomas M. White, Malcolm M. Crosland, Jr., Steven E. Goldberg, Michael J. Jordan, and Benjamin W. Akery. Elite Lawyer is a directory that recognizes lawyers across the country. It awards attorneys whose peers have nominated them for displaying a high level of capability and proficiency in their practice.
California Statelocalocnews.com

CDF Labor Law LLP Attorneys in California Receive Best Lawyers in America Awards

IRVINE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — CDF Labor Law LLP (CDF) proudly congratulates seven partners who were recognized in The Best Lawyers in America© for 2022 and four associates who were recognized in the 2022 Best Lawyers in America© “Ones to Watch” for various employment-related practice areas from metropolitan areas throughout California. In addition, Founding Partner Tim Freudenberger was named by Best Lawyers as the 2022 “Lawyer of the Year” in Class Actions – Defense, in Irvine, California for the third time.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Three Haber Law Attorneys Recognized As Best Lawyers In America® 2022 Edition, Plus A "Lawyer Of The Year" Award

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haber Lawis pleased to announce the fifth year with multiple attorneys at the firm named as Best Lawyers in America® in recognition of their exceptional work. The 2022 edition will feature Managing and Founding Shareholder David B. Haber for his work in Commercial Litigation, Construction Law, and Litigation - Construction; Partner Franchesco (Frank) Soto for his work in Construction Law, Litigation - Construction; and Partner Christopher Utrera for his work in Construction Law.
Des Moines, IAPosted by
Blogger That Writes A lot

Personal Injury Attorney in Des Moines, Iowa: How to Find the Right Lawyer for You

When personal injury Clive, IA victims are looking for legal counsel, they want to find an attorney who can help them get the compensation that they deserve. If you are seeking a personal injury lawyer in Clive, then this blog post is for you. In it, we will discuss how to find the right personal injury attorney for your needs and answer some frequently asked questions about personal injury law.
LawGreenwichTime

Dallas Employment Law Firm Jackson Spencer Law Welcomes Three New Attorneys

DALLAS (PRWEB) August 26, 2021. Jackson Spencer Law, a Dallas-based employment law firm, welcomes three new lawyers: Associates Sara Barfield and Nikki Britten, and Senior Counsel Ron Woessner. “Demand for Jackson Spencer Law’s services has grown dramatically in recent years,” said Managing Partner Jennifer Spencer. “The combination of the pandemic,...
Arizona Statetennesseestar.com

City of Phoenix Sues Arizona over New Laws on Police Review Boards and Broadening Attorney General’s Investigative Powers

The City of Phoenix filed a lawsuit against the State of Arizona on Tuesday, contending that new legislation regulating police review boards and expanding the attorney general’s powers of investigation violates the state constitution. HB 2893 requires that the members of police misconduct boards be partially composed of police officers,...
U.S. Politicshoumatimes.com

New Marijuana Decriminalization Law Goes Into Effect Today

Opinion sent by Rep. Cedric Glover, who sponsored the bill to decriminalize marijuana in the legislature:. On Sunday, August 1, Louisiana will finally join the ranks of U.S. states that have reformed their marijuana laws when Act 247 (House Bill 652) goes into effect. Starting today, possession of 14 grams...
Economyycitynews.com

$300 unemployment benefits may return

Following a ruling Tuesday by the State’s 10th District Court of Appeals, unemployed Ohioans may soon once again receive the weekly $300 unemployment bonus. While federal funding for the program expires next Saturday, September 4, those who have been unemployed would likely receive many weeks of back pay, should the ruling stand.
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
Oregon Statewrkf.org

A County In Oregon Holds The Most Unvaccinated People In The State

Jackson County in southern Oregon has the most unvaccinated people in the state. Infection rates are rising, yet all the hospital intensive care units are already full. Hospital workers are demoralized. JPR’s Erik Neumann reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Comments / 0

Community Policy