Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

USD 2.09 Bn Growth In Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market - Global Market Analysis And Forecast Model

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the industrial energy efficiency services market to grow by USD 2.09 billion, at about 4% during 2020-2024. The report on the industrial energy efficiency services market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Download FREE Sample Report!

The market is driven by growing awareness about environmental impact and sustainability. An increasing number of regulations to use energy-efficient equipment is one of the key industrial energy efficiency services market trends.

Technavio analyzes the market by Service (EA and C, M and V, and P and SO) and Geographic Landscape ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The rise in focus on using renewable energy is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the industrial energy efficiency services market during the forecast period. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The industrial energy efficiency services market covers the following areas:

Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market SizingIndustrial Energy Efficiency Services Market ForecastIndustrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Enel Spa
  • ENGIE SA
  • General Electric Co.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • SGS SA
  • Siemens AG
  • VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Service
  • EA and C - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • M and V - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • P and SO - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Enel Spa
  • ENGIE SA
  • General Electric Co.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • Schneider Electric SE
  • SGS SA
  • Siemens AG
  • VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/industrial-energy-efficiency-services-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-2-09-bn-growth-in-industrial-energy-efficiency-services-market--global-market-analysis-and-forecast-model-301362566.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Market Trends#Market Research#Emerging Market#Exclusive#Customer Behaviour#Dupont De Nemours Inc#Forces Analysis Five#Us Research#About Us Technavio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Affective Computing Market 2021 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2024

Global “Affective Computing Market” Report mainly includes sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast and marketing of the product and the segments here include companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. The regions of Affective Computing market industry contain all Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Wan Optimization Software Market Swot Analysis By Key Players | CenturyLink, Citrix, Silver Peak

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Wan Optimization Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Wan Optimization Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Wan Optimization Software market report advocates analysis of Riverbed, Cisco, CenturyLink, Citrix, Silver Peak, INAP, Infovista, MVO, Equinix & Sangfor.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

$ 756.65 Mn Growth In Entrance Floor Mat Market - Global Market Analysis And Forecast Model - 17000 Technavio Reports

The entrance floor mat market has the potential to grow by USD 756.65 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.52%. Factors such as premiumization through product innovation, and differentiators such as attractive colors and innovative materials used in products will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Dodecanedioic Acid Market - Expected Growth Of $ 144.66 Million, Global Market Analysis And Forecast Model | 17000 Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 144.66 million is expected in the dodecanedioic acid market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the dodecanedioic acid market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

At 7.3% CAGR Automotive Electronics Market to Reach $382.16 Bn, by 2026

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Electronics Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV and HCV), Component (Sensors, Actuators, Processors, Microcontrollers, and Other), Application (ADAS, Infotainment, Body Electronics, Safety System, Power Train and Others), and Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global Automotive Electronics Market accounted for $228.34 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $382.16 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2026.
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

At a CAGR of 54.7%, Green Hydrogen Market To Reach $9.8 Billion by 2028

Green hydrogen is generated by the electrolysis of water using renewable energy sources such as wind or solar energy. Presence of favourable government policies encouraging hydrogen economies, as well as environmental concerns about rising carbon emissions from fossil fuel use, are expected to fuel demand for hydrogen. This pattern is expected to provide a future growth environment for the industry.
Businessatlantanews.net

At 10.2% CAGR, Automotive Sensor Market to Reach $37.65 Billion by 2027

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Global Automotive Sensor Market by Type (Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Motion Sensors, Speed Sensors, and Gas Sensors) and Application (Powertrain, Chassis, Body Electronics, Safety & Security, and Telematics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global automotive sensor industry was estimated at $16.40 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $37.65 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027.
EducationPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

English Language Training Market in China to grow by $ 80.54 bn during 2021-2025 | Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, and Forecast 2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "English Language Training Market in China segmented by End-user (Institutional learners and Individual learners) and Product (Classroom-based, Online, and Blended) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the English language training market size in China is expected to reach a value of USD 80.54 billion during 2021-2025?
Marketsatlantanews.net

Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Size to Surpass US$ 320 Bn by 2031

InsightSLICE.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market Research Report By Technology, Feature, End use and Geography"- Size, Share, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031. The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market size was surveyed at USD 100 billion out of 2020 and expected to show up at USD 320 billion...
Industrythedallasnews.net

Sulfur Fertilizers Market Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects by 2026 | Revenue $4.1 Billion

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Sulfur Fertilizers Market by Type (Ammonium Sulphate, Single Superphosphate, Sulphate of Potash, Ammonium Nitrate-Sulphate, and Sulphate Containing Compound Fertilizers), and Type of Agriculture (Controlled Environment Agriculture, Conventional Agriculture, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026″. According to the report, the global sulfur fertilizer industry was pegged at $3.4 billion in 2018, and is projected to $4.1 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2019 to 2026.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Embolic Protection Devices Market Size US$ 1.85 Bn Value Anticipated To Reach By 2031

InsightSLICE.com announces the release of the report "Embolic Protection Devices Market Research Report By Type, Material, Application, Indication, End Users and Geography"- Size, Share, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031. The Global Embolic Protection Devices Market size was surveyed at USD 0.85 billion out of 2020 and expected to show up...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Bioplastics Market To Witness CAGR Tremendous 16% CAGR By 2031

InsightSLICE.com announces the release of the report "Bioplastics Market Research Report By Product, Application and Geography"- Size, Share, SWOT Analysis and Forecast 2021-2031. The Global Bioplastics Market size was surveyed at USD 9.2 billion out of 2020 and expected to show up at USD 47 billion by 2031 at a...
Industrythedallasnews.net

Cell Harvesting Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Strategy Analysis, Product Portfolio, Key Players -PerkinElmer (US), Brandel (US)

The Cell Harvesting Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. Recent research from Decisive Markets Insights looks at the forecast period, 2020-2027, for the global market. Global Cell Harvesting Market value amounted to USD XX only in the study but is predicted to reach USD XX by 2027 with an annual average of XX% over the forecast period. With this report, you will receive a comprehensive overview of the market, including drivers, limitations, opportunities, trends, and challenges, along with the key factors that may influence the market outcome, within your targeting period.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

New Analysis From Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth For Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors, With The Market To Reach $90 Billion Worldwide By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Energy Efficient Low Horsepower AC Motors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Industrythedallasnews.net

Bovine Pericardium Tissue Market Rewriting the Industry Growth Patters, Players -Daewoong, Pharmaceutical, Livzon, Luoxin, Med shine.

The Bovine Pericardium Tissue Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The study of Bovine Pericardium Tissue Market business research report by Decisive Markets Insights is based on primary and secondary research, surveys with the information gathered from various business documents, journals, research papers, and many more. All the market-related data information is presented in an easy-to-understand way for the market participants in the industry. It's all put together by looking through industry documents, government websites, periodicals, press releases, corporate announcements, and publicly available firm information, among other sources. As a result of this study, the research report strives to provide users with verifiable and useful information with the least number margin for error.

Comments / 0

Community Policy