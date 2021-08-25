Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Accenture Has Been Named A Leader In The Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ For Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America. (Graphic: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

For the eighth consecutive time, Accenture (ACN) - Get Report has been named a Leader in the Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America"*, for the Accenture Life Insurance and Annuity Platform (ALIP).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005041/en/

Accenture has been named a leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"We're excited and believe that we were again recognized by Gartner for our advanced capabilities and deep industry expertise that are helping life and annuity carriers across North America accelerate their digital transformations and provide seamless experiences for customers and employees," said Shay Alon, who leads Accenture's Life and Annuity Products and Platforms business. "In our opinion, our positioning reflects how Accenture's cloud-first approach is helping carriers combine technology and human ingenuity to bring new products to life and accelerate growth and innovation."

The report's authors note, "As insurers focus on getting ready for the new normal or resetting for new market conditions, they must be adequately prepared with the right foundation for success. They go on to explain that "As life insurance CIOs execute against their modernization roadmaps, they should be aligning core system characteristics with those needed in what will be a very dynamic and fast-changing market."

ALIP is a robust and configurable cloud-native digital insurance platform that offers life insurance carriers and annuity providers advanced capabilities for product development, new-business development, underwriting, policy administration, claims and pay-out, underpinned by data analytics. It is available as an integrated suite of software with modules that can be implemented individually or as part of a broader migration strategy.

Accenture Life Insurance & Annuity Platform (ALIP) is part of Accenture Life Insurance Services. Learn more at www.accenture.com/lifeandannuitysoftware.

*Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America," Richard Natale, Rajesh Narayan, August 10, 2021.

Gartner DisclaimerGartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About AccentureAccenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com

Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210825005041/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
44K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Company#Gartner Inc#Magic Quadrant#Accentureaccenture#Accenture View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Economyitprotoday.com

Digital Transformation Success in the Data Age

The amount of data your company is generating has likely grown by leaps and bounds over the past few years — but the tools and strategies to analyze that data and put it to use have not necessarily expanded to match. If you’re going through a digital transformation, putting those...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Ian Marlow Discusses Key Trends in the Private Cloud Services Market

Ian Marlow Discusses Key Trends in the Private Cloud Services Market. According to Ian Marlow, the chief executive officer at FitechGelb, the chief executive officer at FitechGelb, the prediction confirms that the market's future is bright. Marlow attributes the positive projections to rapid migration to cloud-based solutions. The paradigm shift...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix for Application Transformation Service Providers 2021

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a “Leader” in Everest Group’s “PEAK Matrix® for Application Transformation Service Providers 2021” report. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005075/en/. Everest Group Application Transformation Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire) According to Everest Group, Accenture is differentiated...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PeopleScout Named A Leader In Recruitment Process Outsourcing In North America By Everest Group

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout has earned top recognition in the talent acquisition industry, being named a Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing in North America by Everest Group. PeopleScout was designated as a Leader and recognized as North America's largest RPO provider for the second straight year in Everest Group's annual Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 for North America.
EconomySDTimes.com

Gartner identifies emerging technologies to look into in 2021

Engineering trust, accelerating growth, and sculpting change are three main reasons companies are looking to explore emerging technologies, such as NFTs, sovereign cloud, data fabrics, generative AI, and composable networks, according to Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies 2021. “Technology innovation is a key enabler of competitive differentiation and is...
Real Estateaithority.com

Swizznet Selected as Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for Construction and Real Estate Industry in the United States

Swizznet, a cloud-based hosting solutions company for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named a Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for the commercial real estate industry in the United States. The new partnership means that Sage customers can have an easier transition to the cloud with Swizznet and can keep the products they currently use.
Businessmartechseries.com

ActionIQ Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Customer Database Platforms (CDPs)

ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) in customer satisfaction, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for CDPs in Q3 2021. The Constellation ShortList incorporates the technology vendors and service providers included who deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations. Marketing...
ComputersInfoworld

What is a data warehouse? The source of business intelligence

Databases are typically classified as relational (SQL) or NoSQL, and transactional (OLTP), analytic (OLAP), or hybrid (HTAP). Departmental and special-purpose databases were initially considered huge improvements to business practices, but later derided as “islands.” Attempts to create unified databases for all data across an enterprise are classified as data lakes if the data is left in its native format, and data warehouses if the data is brought into a common format and schema. Subsets of a data warehouse are called data marts.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

David Droga, CEO And Creative Chairman, Accenture Interactive (Photo: Business Wire)

Accenture (ACN) - Get Report has appointed acclaimed creative icon David Droga, founder and chairman of Droga5, as Accenture Interactive's new CEO and creative chairman, effective September 1, 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210819005270/en/. Brian Whipple, who has led Accenture Interactive for the last...
Technologymartechseries.com

Domo Named a Leader in Augmented Business Intelligence (BI) Platforms Report by Independent Research Firm

Achieves the highest scores possible in execution, innovation and translytical low-code app dev criteria. Domo , provider of the Domo Business Cloud, announced that Forrester Research has named the company a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Augmented BI Platforms, Q3 2021 authored by vice president and principal analyst Boris Evelson and published on August 16, 2021.
Computerscommercialintegrator.com

This Short Networking Technology Survey Will Help Us Create Valuable Content

Over the past decade, and with exponential growth over the past year throughout the pandemic, the AV technology installed in various environments has increasingly been connected to the network. Whether it be a presentation systems, digital signage displays, telephony becoming VoIP, or any number of sensors and scanners collecting data...
SoftwareeWeek

How Edge Computing, Edge Networking, and Edge Data Management Work Together

Across IT, practitioners and providers alike continue to grapple with clarity around what qualifies as “edge” infrastructure. But ultimately, the goals are the same: lower latency and greater resiliency for applications. Recent innovation within the industry has revealed a trifecta of distinct elements—edge computing, edge networking, and edge data management—that...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Laurie Rosenfield, Global Chief People Officer, Hill Knowlton Strategies (Photo: Business Wire)

Hill+Knowlton Strategies, one of the world's leading public relations firms, today announced the appointment of Laurie Rosenfield as its global chief people officer, effective September 13, 2021. In this role, Rosenfield will lead the firm's global human capital strategy across a network spanning 77 offices in 43 countries worldwide. She will report to Global Chairman and CEO AnnaMaria DeSalva and join Hill+Knowlton's Global Leadership Council.
EconomyAxios

Data Capability Product Owner

Barings’ is seeking a product owner to join its Digital Product Innovation team focused on our Enterprise Data, Data Science and Insights functional areas. The mission of this team is to build and enhance data and data insight capabilities through digital means by partnering with the digital product innovation product team to develop successful product strategies. The primary product emphasis rests on the portfolio of applications and services leveraged internally to conduct ongoing investment activities and business operations within a particular domain. This position will report to the Head of Digital Product Innovation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy