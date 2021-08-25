Accenture has been named a leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America. (Graphic: Business Wire)

For the eighth consecutive time, Accenture (ACN) - Get Report has been named a Leader in the Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America"*, for the Accenture Life Insurance and Annuity Platform (ALIP).

"We're excited and believe that we were again recognized by Gartner for our advanced capabilities and deep industry expertise that are helping life and annuity carriers across North America accelerate their digital transformations and provide seamless experiences for customers and employees," said Shay Alon, who leads Accenture's Life and Annuity Products and Platforms business. "In our opinion, our positioning reflects how Accenture's cloud-first approach is helping carriers combine technology and human ingenuity to bring new products to life and accelerate growth and innovation."

The report's authors note, "As insurers focus on getting ready for the new normal or resetting for new market conditions, they must be adequately prepared with the right foundation for success. They go on to explain that "As life insurance CIOs execute against their modernization roadmaps, they should be aligning core system characteristics with those needed in what will be a very dynamic and fast-changing market."

ALIP is a robust and configurable cloud-native digital insurance platform that offers life insurance carriers and annuity providers advanced capabilities for product development, new-business development, underwriting, policy administration, claims and pay-out, underpinned by data analytics. It is available as an integrated suite of software with modules that can be implemented individually or as part of a broader migration strategy.

Accenture Life Insurance & Annuity Platform (ALIP) is part of Accenture Life Insurance Services. Learn more at www.accenture.com/lifeandannuitysoftware.

*Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America," Richard Natale, Rajesh Narayan, August 10, 2021.

