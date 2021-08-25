Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Meyer Still Waiting on Lawrence, Jaguars First Team Offense to Click

Posted by 
AllClemson
AllClemson
 4 days ago

Urban Meyer Still Waiting on Lawrence, Jaguars First Team Offense to Click

Urban Meyer has been far from pleased with the performance of his offense.

Two games into the preseason and the first-year head coach is still looking for more from the first-team, led by rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

"We've got to click a little bit more," Meyer said after the Jags dropped to 0-2 in the preseason. " We've still got some work to do."

One week after saying his first-team offense needed to pick up the tempo, Meyer is still waiting for his team to start putting it together on that side of the ball.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXb0i_0bcHOedp00

“The starting offense, two weeks in a row, we’re just struggling to get into some rhythm,” Meyer said. “We’re not balanced right now.”

After playing just two offensive series in his preseason debut, Lawrence's time on the field increased significantly in his second outing as he played the entire first half in the Jaguars 23-21 loss to New Orleans.

The former Clemson quarterback finished 14-23 for 113 yards, leading Jacksonville to just three first-half points, and afterward, Lawrence said that he needs to be better at keeping the team ahead of the sticks.

"I've got to get a little better at getting the ball out, taking completions, and staying out of second and long and third and long," Lawrence said. "It makes it really hard for Coach Bev (offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell). It's hard to convert all those third and longs. That's staying ahead of the chains."

Heading into Monday night's game Lawrence was intent on getting the ball out quicker than he did a week ago, as well as using his legs more. However, at the end of the day, the rookie quarterback said the Jaguars' offense still has a lot of work to do.

"I got out of the pocket a couple of times, so that was an improvement," Lawrence said. "Overall, as an offense and as a team, we've got a lot of work to do. But I think we're heading in the right direction, for sure."

Comments / 0

AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
307
Followers
529
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#First Team#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking Zach Wilson, Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance & Mac Jones After 2 Preseason Games

NFL Daily brings you our preseason rookie quarterback rankings, presented by Magic Spoon! The healthy and delicious cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat. Where will the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields rank? After the first two games of the NFL preseason we’ve finally seen these rookie quarterbacks in action with their new teams. So far Justin Fields and Zach Wilson have impressed with the Bears and Jets in the first two weeks rejuvenating their fan bases. Mac Jones has been consistent as Trey Lance and Trevor Lawrence have had up and down games.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer’s Honest Admission After Trevor Lawrence’s Big Hit

Trevor Lawrence’s competitive nature was on full display during Monday night’s preseason showdown between the Jaguars and Saints. Urban Meyer would like to see his rookie tone it down, though. Lawrence took a few big hits on Monday Night Football (preseason edition), one of which was avoidable. In the second...
NFLBleacher Report

Jameis Winston Dazzles as Saints Beat Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars in Preseason Clash

The New Orleans Saints have their first win of the post-Drew Brees era, albeit in a preseason game. New Orleans defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-21 in Monday's game at Caesars Superdome. Jameis Winston and Marquez Callaway led the way for the victors, who will look quite different this season without No. 9 under center.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence continues to show signs of being a bust

They will tell you that it is “only the preseason,” but anyone who watched the first two preseason games can see things do not look too good right now for Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback (QB) Trevor Lawrence. It is beyond me how the national media is finding ways to put...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To How Urban Meyer Is Handling QB Battle

Urban Meyer hasn’t given any indiction as to who’ll be the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. Most people believe it’ll be Trevor Lawrence, but a final decision hasn’t been made yet. With the regular season approaching very soon, Meyer admit that he would like to have a...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Urban Meyer, Titans

Colts DT DeForest Buckner injured his foot during practice earlier this month but he still hopes to play in the team’s preseason game against the Vikings on Saturday. “I’m excited to get out there again,” Buckner said, via Dave Griffiths of Fox 59. “I mean last week I was antsy on the sideline. I knew I wasn’t playing, but I still had that same game-day jitters like I was going to play. For me, I love practice. I like to work. I’m all about time on the grass, getting the reps. The more reps I get, the more comfortable I get. It’s just how I’ve been since I got in the league. If I have to sit out to be precautionary, then I’ll do it. It’s a long season, so I just have to be careful. My body is my main thing, obviously. I mean your best ability is availability, so I just have to make sure I stay healthy and like I said, it’s 17 regular-season games. We just have to take every caution into it.”
NFL247Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars QB depth chart: Urban Meyer's plan for Trevor Lawrence, Gardner Minshew in 'open' battle

Trevor Lawrence was the No. 1 overall pick for a reason. The Jacksonville Jaguars will likely start the rookie signal caller over Gardnew Minshew Week 1. Head coach Urban Meyer said the competition between the two quarterbacks was open, but it seems like Lawrence will be ready to go when the regular season begins, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. Lawrence and Minshew make their 2021 preseason debuts on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns.
NFL247Sports

Trevor Lawrence named starting QB: Urban Meyer explains delay for announcement

Despite being picked No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Trevor Lawrence was not officially named the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars until Wednesday of this week ahead of the team’s third preseason game of the season. Head coach Urban Meyer explained on Wednesday why he waited for so long to name Lawrence the starter officially.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Gardner Minshew could give these 3 teams’ QB room a boost

Trevor Lawrence is entrenched as the top quarterback on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ depth chart. The team hasn’t officially declared him the starter but it’s just a matter of time before they will. Even though Minshew has worked with the ones, there’s no scenario where the Jags would choose him over Lawrence.
NFLPosted by
Field Level Media

Officially official: Trevor Lawrence named Jaguars QB1

The Jacksonville Jaguars made it official Wednesday, anointing 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence their starting quarterback. The Jaguars open their season Sept. 12 at Houston. Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Lawrence will also start the team’s third and final preseason game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. The decision...
NFL247Sports

Urban Meyer evaluates Trevor Lawrence's Jaguars debut

It was not a flashy debut for Trevor Lawrence on Saturday. The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick threw fewer than 10 passes and no scores and was knocked down a few times as well in the 23-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns to kick off the preseason.

Comments / 0

Community Policy