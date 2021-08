A1 has inspected solar panels at A1’s own solar power plant, one of the largest in Belarus, using 5G Standalone (SA) test network capabilities implemented together with ZTE. During the inspection, an Orion helicopter drone was used to monitor the plant. The drone collected infrared images of solar panels for processing and analyzing of its conditions while in parallel a live video broadcast in HD resolution went on. This is the country’s first experience of using an autonomous 5G network to control an unmanned aerial vehicle, and collect and transmit the required data in realtime as well. To control the process of producing “clean” energy, not only high-tech, but also environmentally friendly solutions were used.