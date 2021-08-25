Mr. C Beverly Hills Signs Management Agreement With Remington Hotels

According to Ron Burgett, senior vice president, development, extended stay for Choice Hotels, there continues to be plenty of room for growth in the extended-stay market, which proved to be especially durable during the pandemic, partly because it was a low-touch, low-labor, longer-term housing option for essential workers and others who were not subject to stay-at-home orders. In a recent interview with LODGING, Burgett described the growth within this segment, where Choice is branching out through acquisitions and conversions as well as new construction.