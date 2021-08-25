Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Mr. C Beverly Hills Signs Management Agreement With Remington Hotels

By LODGING Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS—Remington Hotels, a third-party management company, announced that it has signed an agreement to manage Mr. C Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California. Mr. C Beverly Hills combines simplicity with European design to offer guests a comfortable and effortless stay. The 137-key property is home to contemporary amenities including a full-service spa at Mr. C Spa & Beauty, 4,500 square-foot outdoor pool area, fitness center, event spaces, and dining options including The Restaurant at Mr. C. The amenities are accompanied by guest services including personal fitness training, private transportation, and travel support.

