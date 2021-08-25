Cancel
Earlier diabetes tests recommended for overweight US adults

By The Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Overweight and obese Americans should start getting screened for diabetes earlier, at age 35 instead of 40, according to updated national guidelines published Tuesday. The new advice stems from rising rates of both obesity and Type 2 diabetes, and research showing health benefits of prevention methods and early...

