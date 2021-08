With no intensive-care beds left in the state, Mississippi reached a new record for patients in an ICU yesterday with 371, surpassing the prior record of 360 set on Jan. 12, 2021. More Mississippians are now on a ventilator than ever before, with the 234 beating the prior record of 230 on Jan. 6. In all, 1,410 residents were hospitalized for the virus yesterday—just below the record 1,444 patients recorded on Jan. 4.