Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Fact vs. Fantasy: How you can cut through social media clutter

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have heard this before: “If it on the internet then it must be true, so don't bother questioning it,” said Abraham Lincoln. OK, that’s not true at all. And while the 16th president didn’t say that, it illustrates the reality that some of what you see online is twisted, bent and pushed in a way to make you completely believe something that’s not real at all.

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#Politifact#Spectrum News 13 Anchor#Orlando Woman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
Related
InternetKSAT 12

How to spot and verify misinformation you find on the internet

The evolving coronavirus pandemic coupled with the spread of misinformation on social media has led to fear and confusion for people searching for accurate and verified information on the internet. In a sea of content and charged opinions, the facts can sometimes be hard to identify. Something might seem realistic...
TV & VideosElite Daily

45 Kiara Quotes From ‘Outer Banks’ To Show How Tough You Are On Social Media

Kiara — aka Kie to her friends — may seem like a super chill hippie, but she can be tough as nails when it’s necessary. She’s definitely the kind of friend you want in your crew, and the Pogues are so lucky to have her. Luckily, these Kiara quotes from Outer Banks are perfect for whenever you need an Instagram caption to accompany your fierce selfies.
InternetWired

Social Media Algorithms Are Controlling How I Grieve

The email from my dead mom casually arrives in my inbox one mid-pandemic afternoon, barely announcing itself. “Beverly Blum just commented on a link you shared,” the subject line reads. For a single glorious millisecond I allow myself to live in a fantasy world where my mother is using social...
InternetPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to block spoilers on social media

It's very useful to know how to block spoilers on social media. The internet can be a perilous place at times, especially when it comes to pop culture. Everyone is so desperate to discuss something as soon as it’s released that social media is often littered with major spoilers. But...
ScienceVariety

The Team Behind ‘The Social Dilemma’ Reveals How to Resist Big Tech

How do you use the internet to promote a movie that denounces the internet?. This was the question on writer-director Jeff Orlowski’s mind when trying to publicize his film, “The Social Dilemma,” which covers everything from social media addiction to Big Tech’s “surveillance capitalism.”. “We wanted to make something that...
InternetWISH-TV

How to make money on social media

Social media has grown to be a multi-billion dollar industry, and if you want a piece of the pot, Anne Aloha Ward, futurist growth scientist and social media expert, joined us today to share how you can make money using your online social platforms. Can your social media presence really...
Internetmakeuseof.com

What Is Darkposting on Social Media?

Gone are the days that all ads look like ads and influencers don’t have to disclose sponsored content. These days, social media is becoming less intrusive, but more transparent when it comes to advertising with darkposting. Darkposting is the middle ground between obvious brand posts and influencer lifestyle content. But...
InternetThe New Yorker

How Social-Media Redesigns Manipulate Us

Last Wednesday, in the early afternoon, Twitter users who opened the Web site or the smartphone app discovered a new font across the platform’s interface. Called Chirp, it was more organic and less geometric than its predecessor, with more elaborate flourishes, including a curvy lowercase “G” reminiscent of handwriting on a chalkboard. Other elements of Twitter’s design had changed, too, including the coloring of the all-important follow button: before, the button darkened if you followed someone; now it darkened if you didn’t. These might seem like minor changes, but for regular Twitter users the effect was not subtle. Disgruntled tweets flooded in: the font’s denser appearance made it harder to make out clearly, especially on the small screen of a mobile device; the follow-button switcheroo made it easy to accidentally unfollow people you meant to follow. When I opened the app, I felt like someone had rearranged the furniture in my living room while I was asleep. My muscle memory no longer applied. I’d lost spatial awareness in my most frequented digital space.
InternetGossip Cop

Here’s What You Can Do To Combat The Negative Effects Of Social Media

Since the late ’90s, social media has gone from a novelty to a normal part of everyday life. Sure, there are still plenty of memes and selfies. But social media has evolved to include businesses, schools and even the government. These days, it’s almost necessary to be on social media to stay informed.
Internetthewestsidegazette.com

Twitter Introduces New Feature For Reporting Covid-19 Misinformation

WASHINGTON — In a new attempt to combat misinformation regarding Covid-19, social media giant Twitter recently announced that it would begin testing a new reporting feature for users to flag tweets containing possible misinformation. Through the new feature, the users will report misinformation through the same process as they used...

Comments / 0

Community Policy