Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

How Rich Are These Big-Name US Soccer Stars?

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 1 day ago

In America, soccer is one of the rare sports where the biggest stars in the game are women. It’s also one of the only sports where women are paid more than men — at least by the national team if not by their league franchises. U.S. Soccer paid $34.1 million in salary and bonuses to the women’s national team between 2010 and 2018, yet only $26.4 million to the men, according to the AP.

See the List: The Richest Athletes in the World
Read More: How Rich are Michael Jordan, Alex Rodriguez And 13 More Incredibly Wealthy Retired Athletes?

It’s not hard to understand why.

In 2019, the United States Women’s National Soccer Team emerged from Lyon, France, with its second consecutive World Cup victory and fourth in total since they won the inaugural Women’s World Cup in 1991. There could no longer be an argument. The Americans were the greatest women’s soccer team of all time.

More recently in the Tokyo Olympics, the women’s squad lost a heartbreaker in the semifinals when they fell 1-0 to Canada. Their hopes for Olympic gold shattered, but they did come away with a bronze. The women pursuing Olympic glory, and their predecessors who blazed the trail, have become wealthy athletes — and their counterparts in men’s soccer aren’t doing so bad, either. Even if they’re not as famous, they tend to command much higher salaries when they’re not playing for the national team.

Here’s a look at the net worths of America’s biggest soccer stars.

Last updated: Aug. 24, 2021 https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFvNl_0bcHKZ2E00

Carli Lloyd

Along with 36-year-old Megan Rapinoe, 39-year-old Carli Lloyd is part of the nucleus of the national team’s old guard. And although she has now announced her retirement, there was no slowing the famous workhorse down while she played. Just minutes after the U.S. team’s devastating loss to Canada, Lloyd was seen doing sprint drills in the background during a media interview with Rapinoe.

Lloyd, a legendary veteran of the NJ/NY Gotham FC, is a four-time Olympian with gold medal-winning goals in multiple games. In March, Casino.org reported Lloyd to be the highest-paid female soccer player in the world with an annual salary of $518,000.

Find out what her net worth adds up to.

See the List: Most Successful Athlete From Every Decade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GZO2_0bcHKZ2E00

Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe is the reigning rock star of the American soccer world — like Mia Hamm in the 1990s, Rapinoe is the one player who people in the U.S. know even if they don’t know anything else about soccer.

She was a hero of the World Cup in 2019, scoring her 50th international goal during the finals. A high-profile activist and vocal social justice advocate, Rapinoe is consummately marketable. She was one of a handful of athletes Visa agreed to continue sponsoring when it became the first big brand to extend its contract for the 2020 Olympics after the games were delayed to 2021, according to Soccerex. In March, Casino.org reported Rapinoe’s salary to be $447,000, making her the world’s No. 4 highest-paid woman in soccer.

See how much her net worth adds up to.

Who’s Richer: These Sports Stars or Their Significant Others?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FbuLC_0bcHKZ2E00

Landon Donovan

All credible articles about the greatest American men’s soccer players must include Landon Donovan at or near the top. A star in Europe and at home with the L.A. Galaxy, Donovan has a tally of records that is too long to recite, including most goals and most assists by a U.S. Men’s National Team member, and his five goals in World Cup matches are the most by any American player.

He dominated on the field both in the U.S. and internationally throughout the 21st century, and after his final retirement, he found off-field success as an analyst, a broadcaster and a franchise leader and owner in several organizations.

See what his net worth adds up to.

Read: 27 Richest No. 1 NFL Draft Picks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kizyu_0bcHKZ2E00

Hope Solo

Goalkeeper Hope Solo held down the net for the U.S. national team from 2000-2016, earning two Olympic golds in three appearances at the games, a World Cup championship and every major U.S. goaltending record along the way. Aside from establishing herself as one of the greatest goalies of all time, Solo and her crew represented the bridge between the original World Cup national squad of 1990s fame and the women who are representing the U.S. in the Olympics today.

Check out what her net worth is now.

More Rich Sports Stars: How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0is0iG_0bcHKZ2E00

Alex Morgan

In 2011, Alex Morgan was the youngest player on the World Cup roster when she scored two clutch goals, one in the semis and one in the finals. The decade that followed would enshrine Morgan as one of history’s greatest scorers. She scored her 100th goal in 2019 and recently won the bronze in Tokyo. One of the most marketable woman athletes in the world across all sports, she signed a deal to become the first woman on the cover of the EA FIFA video game series in 2015, according to Adweek. Casino.org estimates the Orlando Pride star’s salary to be $450,000.

Find out what her total net worth is with these earnings.

See: LeBron James and More of the Richest Athletes Younger Than 40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ED5no_0bcHKZ2E00

Cobi Jones

National Soccer Hall of Famer Cobi Jones spent 12 years with the L.A. Galaxy. The U.S. National Team’s cap king, Jones is a three-time World Cup player and a former Olympian. He served as an assistant coach for the Galaxy after he retired in 2010 and found success as an analyst and a broadcaster. He was the most famous among a core group of players who returned to the U.S. from playing overseas to join Major League Soccer when it made its debut.

Find out what his net worth adds up to after this long career.

Check Out: Biggest Sports Contracts Ever

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECRAB_0bcHKZ2E00

Abby Wambach

A two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion, Abby Wambach is also a bestselling author, advocate and activist. Although her record was surpassed by Canadian star Christine Sinclair in 2020, Wambach’s 184 goals were the most scored by any man or woman in the history of international soccer when she retired in 2015.

One night in 2013, she tied the record of 158 goals set by the great Mia Hamm a generation before. Then she broke the record with another goal, then broke her own record with another goal during the same game with a performance for the ages.

Take a look at her net worth.

Find Out: How Rich Are Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and 43 More of the Wealthiest Golfers of All Time?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nGh24_0bcHKZ2E00

Mia Hamm

Before Solo and Wambach, before Rapinoe, Morgan and Lloyd, there was Mia Hamm, the superstar who embodied the glory of U.S. women’s soccer more than any other person and set the mold for the modern rock star celebrities of women’s soccer. After joining the women’s national team at the age of 15, Hamm was part of the U.S. team in the very first World Cup in 1991 and would go on to compete in three more. A three-time Olympian, Hamm won two gold medals and a silver.

Find out what her total net worth sits at.

Read More: Pro Athletes Who Have Lost Millions of Dollars

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWh1O_0bcHKZ2E00

Michael Bradley

Few men who have ever played for the U.S. national team can claim to have more experience than Michael Bradley, who was drafted into MLS in 2004. By 2019, he was earning $6.5 million a year on a contract with Toronto FC, which had paid him $39 million over six years — but his deal expired that year, according to CBC Sports. He then signed a new deal to keep him in Toronto, albeit for a pay cut that slashed his salary to $1.53 million a year.

See what his net worth is now.

Check Out: Injuries Cost These 13 Athletes a Fortune

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=337oSa_0bcHKZ2E00

Clint Dempsey

Those who don’t rank Landon Donovan as the greatest American soccer player of all time usually give the honor to Clint Dempsey. The New England Revolution and Seattle Sounders star’s 57 national team goals are tied for the record with the 57 put up by none other than Landon Donovan — but Dempsey did it in 16 fewer contests. In 2012, the English club Tottenham signed Dempsey for about $9.5 million — $22.2 million over three years — making him the highest-paid American soccer player in history at the time.

Take a closer look at his total net worth.

More From GOBankingRates

All net worth information comes from Celebrity Net Worth and is accurate as of Aug. 24, 2021.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Rich Are These Big-Name US Soccer Stars?

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Landon Donovan
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Abby Wambach
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Mia Hamm
Person
Clint Dempsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Soccer#U S Soccer#International Soccer#Soccer League#U S Soccer#Ap#National Soccer Team#Americans#The Nj Ny Gotham Fc#Olympian#Casino Org#Visa#Soccerex#Ea Fifa#Adweek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
NFL
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Related
GymnasticsPosted by
FanBuzz

Gabby Douglas Made Olympic History, But Where is She Now?

The “Fierce Five” won the hearts of America as easily as they won the gold medal. Jordyn Wieber, Mckayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Gabby Douglas brought the gold back to the United States after 16 long years. Naturally, the gymnasts became stars. In particular, Gabby Douglas became an...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

Simone Biles visits Texans practice to see boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles had been back in Houston from the Tokyo Olympics less than 24 hours, but she already was at Texans training camp to see her boyfriend Jonathan Owens in action. Biles, who landed at Bush Intercontinental Airport at about 4 p.m. Thursday, watched Texans practice from a VIP section in the back of the end zone Friday morning.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Allyson Felix Says She Hopes People Give Fellow Runner Sha'Carri Richardson the 'Support She Needs'

Allyson Felix, 11-time Olympic medalist, sends support to Sha’Carri Richardson and hopes others “rally around her” amid a challenging few months. On Monday, the 35-year-old track star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to reflect on the Olympic Games and discuss her new athletic shoe brand, Saysh. During the show, while talking to guest host Stephen A. Smith, Felix also sent some love and support to Richardson.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Fraser-Pryce avenges Olympic 100 loss in blazing 10.60 time

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce clocked the third-fastest women’s 100 meters in history to beat Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Athletissima meeting on Thursday. Fraser-Pryce surged clear of her Jamaican rival from the blocks and timed 10.60 seconds with Thompson-Herah 0.04 back. A cooling tailwind at 1.7 meters...
Worldhot969boston.com

‘Team Jamaica’ Shades Sha’Carri Richardson After Tasteless ‘Liked’ Tweet

“Team Jamaica” is getting back at Sha’Carri Richardson after social media scouts founded that the track star “liked” a tweet about the track athletes of Jamaica that was very much tasteless. On Wednesday, Richardson “liked” a tweet that read, “Not y’all Jamaicans still talking s*** when y’all gotta walk barefoot...
MLSimdb.com

This Chat With Alex Morgan Will Have You Excited for the Next Generation of Soccer Stars

With all due respect to the in-the-hunt-for-a-championship Orlando Pride soccer team, the best action tends to go down after the pros have left the pitch. That's when Alex Morgan will bring 15-month-old daughter Charlie to run around the field at Exploria Stadium with Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger's 6-month-old daughter Sloane and Sydney Leroux's nearly 5-year-old son Cassius and 2-year-old daughter Roux. "You just put a soccer ball there and they're fighting over," Morgan revealed in a chat with E! News. Not quite having mastered walking, Sloane is at a bit of a disadvantage, but the rest of the crew is "chasing each other, kicking it," Morgan continued....
SoccerNBC Washington

U.S. Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Announces Retirement

Carli Lloyd, the New Jersey native who went on to star on the U.S. Women's National Team in multiple Olympics and World Cups, has announced her retirement. U.S. Soccer announced Monday that Lloyd will retire from international play after four matches in the fall. Lloyd will play the remainder of the National Women’s Soccer League season with NJ/NY Gotham FC, and then retire from pro soccer as well.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Two Humboldt County soccer players named to ODP soccer interregionals

Two Humboldt County soccer players will be participating in the upcoming U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program interregionals in Orlando, Florida, this November. Antonio Garcinuno of Fortuna Union High School and Alejandro Benevidez-Garb from McKinleyville High School are among the Cal North region players who will be part of the West Region player pools for the upcoming ODP interregionals.
MLSPosted by
Front Office Sports

Ted Segal Foresees Big Future for Houston Soccer

With the World Cup coming to the U.S. in 2026, Houston Dynamo and Dash owner Ted Segal told Front Office Sports he foresees a “step change in enthusiasm [for U.S. soccer] that accrues to the benefit of MLS and NWSL.”. Segal bought the teams in June for an estimated $400...
SoccerPosted by
HOLAUSA

Soccer star Jonathan dos Santos’ dating history

Jonathan dos Santos was born and raised in Monterrey,﻿ Mexico, rising to fame while playing soccer in Barcelona and Spain before finally making his way to the states to play for the LA Galaxy. The soccer star played for Spain’s Villarreal from 2014–2017, which is when fans got...
MLSoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Honey Stinger Partners with Soccer Star Catarina Macario

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (August 18, 2021) – Honey Stinger is excited to announce its partnership with professional soccer player Catarina Macario. Born in Brazil, Macario’s passion for the game started at an early age, and although there were no girls soccer teams where she grew up, that didn’t stop her. Macario joined the boys team where she played and practiced fiercely, but she also endured much discrimination being the only girl on the field.

Comments / 0

Community Policy