HOLLAND — Alec Lampen's hard work in the pool paid off with a medal haul at the USA Swim Club State Meet last month on July 23-25. Lampen, who swims for Manistee where he will be a sophomore this fall, competed in the 13-14 year old age division at the state meet. He medaled in all six events he competed in, though he actually could have competed for more medals had not the rules for forbade swimmers from competing in more than six swims over the course of a three-day event.