WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A slow moving cold front is moving through central and western Kansas this morning with ongoing scattered showers and storms. This system will continue to push south and then stall across the state through the afternoon. It will remain the focus of scattered storms, capable of producing torrential rains and frequent lightning. Severe storms are not expected, however brief wind gusts to near 50 mph will be possible. Near the front and to the northwest, highs will reach the 80s, while areas to the south and east will max out in the low 90s.