Douglas Post joins sister in Hall of Fame | OUHSD

Douglas Post joins sister in Hall of Fame
OROVILLE — Oroville Union High School District 2021 Hall of Fame Inductee Douglas Post has been an outstanding athlete since childhood. A member of the 1960 Oroville High School graduating class, Post's athletic abilities were recognized for the first time when he was selected a Little League All-Star and led his team to the Western Region District 8 Championship in Santa Monica, CA when he was 11. At age 12, he was selected MVP of his all-star team.
