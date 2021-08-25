Jack Wilshere reveals he is considering QUITTING football at 29, with his nine-year-old son asking 'How come no club wants you?' and NO offers on the table after being released by Bournemouth
Jack Wilshere has admitted he is weighing up quitting football aged just 29 after having no offers tabled for him ahead of the new season. Former Arsenal golden boy Wilshere is currently a free agent, and his most recent spell in the game came with Bournemouth last year in the Championship.www.chatsports.com
