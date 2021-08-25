Jack Wilshere reveals he is considering QUITTING football at 29, with his nine-year-old son asking 'How come no club wants you?' and NO offers on the table after being released by Bournemouth

It is a haircut that became as famous as the footballer who modelled it and now Chris Waddle has revealed there was a secret behind his famous mullet. Speaking exclusively to Female First at a VO5 event, former England and Tottenham winger Waddle revealed there was a superstitious reason behind his famous haircut, with his decision to remove it before the 1990 World Cup finals backfiring as he missed a penalty in the semi-final shoot-out against West Germany.