Review: ‘The Chair’ is everything modern-day academia needs to hear

The Chair dropped six episodes on Netflix on August 20th, written by Amanda Peet and Annie Wyman (who are also the creators) and directed by Daniel Gray Longino. Sandra Oh leads the cast as Dr Ji-Yoon Kim – the new Chair of the English Department at the fictional Pembroke University. The show has been criticized for being “confusing,” but as someone with some insight on both sides of a university English department desk, the show is actually a pretty accurate glimpse into that world. Don’t expect to sit back and laugh mindlessly at this show, but don’t be so serious that you miss the truly funny moments either. There is comedy here, often a bit dark, but there are also lots of real world issues to really sink your teeth into – like cancel culture and the inherent paternalism in academia. In six half hour episodes, I will concede that the show does try to pack in what may be too much. It doesn’t end on a cliff hanger, but it’s open ended enough that there may be a second season…