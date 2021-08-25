Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Review: ‘The Chair’ is everything modern-day academia needs to hear

By Maria Scanga
Pitt News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix’s new drama series, “The Chair,” highlights exactly what modern-day academia brushes over. When a woman of color becomes the chair of the failing Pembroke University’s English Department, it is perceived as remarkable and a huge step forward for people of color. But when a white, previously well-respected professor does a Nazi salute during a lecture, the university’s efforts toward inclusivity and representation are meaningless, and rightfully so.

pittnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Duplass
Person
Nana Mensah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Ix#Academia#Black People#Recruiting#Apologies#Pembroke University#English Department#Nazi#Aapi#Title Ix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Netflix’s ‘The Chair’ Review: Sandra Oh Works Her Magic in Academia

In a time when real-life clickbait articles about political showdowns on university campuses read like repetitive, unfunny satire, “The Chair” manages to bring a light touch to a topic that tends to be high on self-seriousness and low on actual stakes. It’s largely thanks to Sandra Oh’s ability to humanize anything that this Netflix limited series (from showrunner Amanda Peet and the producers of “Game of Thrones”) manages to avoid taking the lowest-hanging fruit at every turn.
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

The Chair Season 2 Release Date: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘The Chair’ is a comedy-drama show set in a prestigious university’s once glorious English department. Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, one of the few faculty members of color, becomes the first woman head of the department, only to be inundated with obstacles. The department is hemorrhaging enrollments, and the largely out-of-touch faculty who are in the twilight of their teaching heyday seems to be least bothered.
TV & Videoswomenandhollywood.com

Pick of the Day: “The Chair”

Though it’s decidedly less glamorous, academia isn’t entirely dissimilar from Hollywood. The wealthy and powerful minority convince themselves that meritocracy governs the system, and the underappreciated, underpaid majority struggle just to get their feet in the door and are expected to smile politely when it inevitably gets slammed shut in their faces. “The Chair” revels in all of the ugliness and hypocrisy of life in higher ed, an institution that prides itself on intellectualism but is governed by politics.
EducationMarietta Daily Journal

Review: 'The Chair' is a wacky, insightful examination of higher education

"The Chair" packs a lot into what amounts to about three hours of television. At first glance, the Netflix series seems like a "Veep"-esque sendup of higher education. But its critiques aren't as biting and its central relationship is too sweet to come anywhere near the level of depravity that HBO comedy reached.
TV & Videosthatshelf.com

The Chair Review

Sandra Oh, who can easily be labelled as our national treasure, has always been a comedic genius. She gifted us with the Golden-Globe winning role of Christina Yang in Grey’s Anatomy and then with her Emmy-nominated performance as Eve in Killing Eve. Now Oh stars in, and serves as Executive Producer, on the new Netflix comedy, The Chair.
EducationWashington Post

The big thing ‘The Chair’ gets right about academia

Daniel W. Drezner is a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and a regular contributor to PostEverything. An awful lot of my academic friends spent last weekend watching “The Chair,” a new Netflix satire of the academy. And for good reason: Hollywood has generally done a piss-poor job of portraying academic life with any kind of verisimilitude. To the extent that a character is an academic, the plotline usually involves the professor sleeping with the student. The last film or television show I’ve seen that possessed any ring of truth to it was Curtis Hanson’s “Wonder Boys,” a film that came out over 20 years ago.
TV & VideosThe Chronicle of Higher Education

‘The Chair,’ Episode 2: Cancel Culture or Student Activism?

You’re reading a recap of Episode 2 of the Netflix series The Chair with the writers Alison Kinney, Grace Lavery, Dan Sinykin, and Rebecca Wanzo. Find our other episode recaps here. The following has been edited for length and clarity. Rebecca: I love that moment in the episode when Ji-Yoon...
TV & VideosPosted by
TIME

The Chair Is a Pretty Accurate Portrayal of What It's Like to Be a Woman Professor of Color. That's Why It Can Be Painful to Watch

I’ve been an English professor for nearly 20 years, but people still tell me I don’t look like one. Not because I’m young (I’m not), but because I’m Asian American. Whenever professors are depicted in shows or movies, they’re usually stereotypes—elitist, intimidating, eccentric, out of touch, occasionally inspiring—and they’re almost always white and male and, yes, wearing wool jackets. So for me it was startling, even emotional, to see Sandra Oh as a professor trying to run a dysfunctional English department at an East Coast liberal arts university on the Netflix show The Chair . As her character Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim says, “When I started, it was like, ‘Why’s some Asian lady teaching Emily Dickinson ?’” Like so many of us, she is still struggling with the idea that she has something to prove. (Spoilers ahead.)
TV & VideosPosted by
POPSUGAR

The Chair's Filming Locations Are Giving Us Major Dark Academia Vibes

Netflix's new dramedy The Chair is finally here, and if it's inspiring you to visit chilly New England and soak up the historical architecture, you're not alone. Featuring all-star cast members including Sandra Oh, Jay Duplass, and Holland Taylor, the miniseries is set at the fictional Pembroke University and follows Professor Ji-Yoon Kim (Oh), who becomes the first female chair of Pembroke's fledgling English department and is responsible for revamping it before the administrations starts making cuts.
TV & Videosspoilertv.com

The Chair - Season One - Review

The Chair dropped six episodes on Netflix on August 20th, written by Amanda Peet and Annie Wyman (who are also the creators) and directed by Daniel Gray Longino. Sandra Oh leads the cast as Dr Ji-Yoon Kim – the new Chair of the English Department at the fictional Pembroke University. The show has been criticized for being “confusing,” but as someone with some insight on both sides of a university English department desk, the show is actually a pretty accurate glimpse into that world. Don’t expect to sit back and laugh mindlessly at this show, but don’t be so serious that you miss the truly funny moments either. There is comedy here, often a bit dark, but there are also lots of real world issues to really sink your teeth into – like cancel culture and the inherent paternalism in academia. In six half hour episodes, I will concede that the show does try to pack in what may be too much. It doesn’t end on a cliff hanger, but it’s open ended enough that there may be a second season…
TV & VideosNBC News

What Netflix's 'The Chair' (and academia) get wrong about diversity

As a graduate student studying history, watching “Grey’s Anatomy” and its depiction of surgical trainees made me pine for a TV version of my own professional ambitions. That show has finally now arrived in “The Chair,” starring “Grey’s” alumna Sandra Oh as Ji-Yoon Kim, “an Asian lady who teaches Emily Dickinson,” as she describes herself, who has been promoted to lead the English department at a fictional New England college.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: My Hero Academia “More of a Hero Than Anyone”

The villain Kurogiri has been locked up for a while but no information has been gained. After a clue to his identity is discovered, some pro heroes are brought in to help. I normally try to keep spoilers to an absolute minimum but with this episode, I kind of have to give some major ones. There’s no way to really discuss the impact this episode has or to discuss the voice actor’s performance without explaining why. Here’s your warning, if you want to go in blind (which I suggest you do) here’s your chance.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Dodgeball Academia Review – A Bit Dodgy

Xbox Game Pass is the gift that keeps on giving and giving and giving. July and August have truly been some jam-packed months as the service has seen loads of games being added to it. Omno, Hades, The Ascent, and Cris Tales to name a few. One of the most recent additions is Dodgeball Academia. This little game has some unique ideas, but none of them do enough to hide the game’s more irritating design choices.
ComicsDen of Geek

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 20 Review: My Villain Academia

This My Hero Academia review contains spoilers. “‘Villain’ means one who turns nonsense into action.”. Perspective is everything. One of the most satisfying aspects of My Hero Academia is that it doesn’t shy away from the fine line that can differentiate heroes and villains. The anime, by nature, makes Midoriya and the other burgeoning heroes at U.A. High its priority, but the powerful individuals within the League of Villains have also been present from the very start. Tomura Shigaraki is an intimidating threat who’s spent a good deal of time hiding away in the shadows, but some of the strongest moments from the series are when his growth as a major villain is juxtaposed to Deku’s development as a hero.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

Jay Duplass on the Netflix 'Cancel Culture' Dramedy 'The Chair': 'We Knew It Would Be Dangerous'

Jay Duplass is the raging id at the center of “The Chair,” a new Netflix miniseries about an English professor who makes a tasteless joke that lands him in the middle of a massive social-media fueled controversy. His actions also threaten his budding romance with the department’s chair, Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh), who also happens to be the first woman of color to lead the English faculty, and imperils her efforts to shake up a teaching staff that’s old, white, and out-of-touch.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

My Hero Academia S05E19 More of a Hero… Suffers from Filler: Review

This week's episode of My Hero Academia, "More of a Hero Than Anyone" hits right on the feels. Even though I was not a fan of the start- it really picks itself up within minutes. The beginning felt as if they needed to put some padding to make sure it could qualify as a full episode, and quite frankly it really lessened the emotional impact this episode could have had in the first place.
Video GamesPitt News

Meet the editors: Digital

The digital desk has one of the smaller staffs here at The Pitt News, but that doesn’t mean we can’t pack a punch! We’re bringing you content on a wide variety of topics, ranging from the latest album drops to death. The digital desk is a place for people to go off on their interests. If you have something you want to write about because you love it (or hate it and want to talk about it), then digital desk might be the place for you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy