Review: ‘The Chair’ is everything modern-day academia needs to hear
Netflix’s new drama series, “The Chair,” highlights exactly what modern-day academia brushes over. When a woman of color becomes the chair of the failing Pembroke University’s English Department, it is perceived as remarkable and a huge step forward for people of color. But when a white, previously well-respected professor does a Nazi salute during a lecture, the university’s efforts toward inclusivity and representation are meaningless, and rightfully so.pittnews.com
