Indiana State

Letters: Demand change in Indiana's redistricting process

South Bend Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI attended a meeting recently hosted by the League of Women Voters of Indiana and the Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission, about convincing the Indiana General Assembly to listen to Indiana residents when redrawing district lines this September. You’ve seen the blue and gold signs all over the South Bend area that read "REFORM REDISTRICTING NOW"? They’re displayed by people supporting this effort.

