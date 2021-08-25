Cancel
Food Safety

Sold in New Jersey: 52,000 Pounds of Chicken Salad and Dip Recalled

By Chris Coleman
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Check your refrigerator -- more than 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products, some of which were sold in New Jersey, have been recalled because they could be contaminated with pieces of hard, white plastic. Massachusetts-based Willow Tree Poultry Farm has recalled the following ready-to-eat products, which were produced...

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

