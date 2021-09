Rumor has it, Lake Sabrina will be stocked this week – please, don’t ask the day as we’re not sure when they will show up. There should also be a stocking from the Department of Fish and WildLife sometime in August. Catching has been hit and miss with anglers – one boat comes in with limits all around and another without a single bit. The enticement of choice is NightCrawlers, Green or RainBow Garlic PowerBait, Red and Gold Thomas Buoyants or Mini-Jigs and a whole lot of patience.