Huawei invests $100M in startups, makes first travel move in Middle East

By Yeoh Siew Hoon - WebInTravel
phocuswire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of its move away from hardware, Huawei is scaling up its cloud services and startup support in Asia Pacific and, while travel and hospitality is not top of mind yet, its move into this vertical seems inevitable with the expansion of its headquarters in Singapore and a recent first move in the Middle East.

www.phocuswire.com

Comments / 0

