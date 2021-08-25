Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laptops

Slices of Life: Trust — in yourself, in the world around you

By Editorials
Daily Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few weeks ago I started a series on seven words that can possibly help us make sense of — and master — the crazy, unpredictable world we live in. I got two words completed — kindness and compassion. I wrote about the next two, and before I had the chance to send the columns to editors for publication, my laptop experienced an unfortunate run-in with a glass of water and those newly-written columns were gone (at least for the time being, stay tuned on that.)

www.superiortelegram.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Trust
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Relationship AdviceLowell Sun

Regaining trust takes time

DEAR ANNIE: I love reading your column. I found out three years ago that my husband of 33 years was having an affair with his bookkeeper. We have a business together, but I stepped out of the business part years ago to become a nurse. Supposedly, the affair has ended,...
Laptopsncadvertiser.com

Commentary: Slices of Life by Jill Pertler - Trust in self, in the world around

A few weeks ago I started a series on seven words that can possibly help us make sense of — and master — the crazy, unpredictable world we live in. I got two words completed — kindness and compassion. I wrote about the next two, and before I had the chance to send the columns to editors for publication, my laptop experienced an unfortunate run-in with a glass of water and those newly written columns were gone (at least for the time being, stay tuned on that.)
HealthThrive Global

How To Make Fear Your Friend

Fear is an old friend of mine, and much of the common advice — be bold, you’re a rock star, and variations on YOLO/IDGAF — for me did not produce reliable results. Why? Because like many people working hard to get a result, it wasn’t always obvious to me that fear was my sticking point to begin with. Instead, I would focus on what I was afraid of, and I would cleverly try to “fix” it—but oftentimes this just gave my fears a lot of time and energy when they were beyond my control.
SocietyWVNews

What other people think about you

How much time do you spend worrying about what other people think?. • You replay situations over and over in your head. • You misinterpret the delay in a returned phone call, email or text — tying it back to something you did. • You need approval from others before...
Adrian, MIDaily Telegram

The Light Within: Faith and some of its lessons from nature

Our United States currency includes the words “IN GOD WE TRUST,” which pleases me and countless others. However, I believe from our observations of nature, we can trust more in our daily lives, enabling that declaration to be even more practical for us. Let’s consider how an apparent trust in...
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

Why it’s time to stop saying “my work is my life”​

We are a long way away from the Industrial Revolution. In the 1700s and 1800s, work life was hard: Days were long. Working conditions were rough and oftentimes dangerous. Facilities were unsafe. Children were often forced to work in precarious situations, and older adults were still working 12-hour days well into the last quarter of their lives. All of this put an immense strain on people’s personal lives.
Religionpowerofpositivity.com

12 Habits a Content Person Does Without Realizing It

Would you classify yourself as a content person, or do you need some work in this department? The very definition of being content means that you’re satisfied and have what you need in life. The natural drive of folks in this country is to have more, so it’s hard to find many who can say they’re truly contented.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Slice-of-life sim The Garden Path coming to Switch

Following a successful Kickstarter campaign, The Garden Path will be made for Switch. Developer carrotcake not only managed to reach its initial £20,000 funding goal, but ended up with just over £30,000. The full, original vision for the project can now be realized, and the game will also now feature local multiplayer.
Thrive Global

How to Refocus on Yourself

Events we face have an impact on our own person. We’re directly influenced by the environment in which we find ourselves. In your workplace, you’re influenced by needs, goals, the identity of the company, your colleagues, your boss or by your work task at hand. Unfortunately, some people aren’t satisfied with their job.
Relationship Advicemystar106.com

62% of People in Relationships Have Someone Else on Stand-By, Just in Case

Almost two-thirds of people who are in a relationship right now have someone else in mind who’s waiting in the wings, just in case things go south. 62% of people in long-term relationships say they’ve got someone on the “back burner” in case their current situation doesn’t pan out. And there’s a very good chance that person is an EX.
Relationship Advicenashvillegab.com

Where to meet single men in real life, men’s lifestyle

The introduction of dating applications has led to virtual meetings over the internet. Dating apps are a place where you find single men and women. However, the downside to these dating apps is that it is very hard to know the true identity of a person. It is hard to also determine if a person is single or not.
ReligionPosted by
Reader's Digest

Why Do People Say “Bless You” After Someone Sneezes?

Could you imagine someone sneezing and then just sitting in silence watching them as they compose themselves? We’re cringing at the awkwardness just thinking about it. But aside from just making both you and the sneezer feel uncomfortable, saying “bless you” in response to a sneeze was just one of those little etiquette rules that have been ingrained in us since childhood. But why do we say “bless you” when someone sneezes? We have some answers for you. And if you want to learn the origin of another popular phrase, read up on the “knock-on-wood” meaning.
EconomyFast Company

What to do when loudmouths are ruining your meetings

In the Air Force, anyone who talks too much is labelled as “stuck on transmit.” It’s a joke based on what happens when a pilot clutters up the air traffic control channel because his microphone switch fails in the ‘on’ position. The usual highly efficient—and vital for safety—exchanges are blocked by permanent transmission.
MusicPosted by
SoJO 104.9

8 Easy Habits That Can Change Your Life

Of course, we all could make changes to help us have a healthier and more fulfilling life, but trying to change too much at once can be overwhelming. Sometimes when we are trying to build good habits, we bite off more than we can chew and I end up back where we started. To make it easier to stick with new habits, it is important to start slowly with little changes that are easy to incorporate into our life. This allows us to get used to doing that task daily. Habits such as drinking a glass of water when we wake up, writing one paragraph in a journal, or reading each day. Here are 8 habits that we can incorporate into our daily routine, one at a time.
Politicscounty17.com

Community Opinion: Let us now act, or be acted upon

I offer this, optimistically, as an enhancement to-and-of Paul Weaver’s thoughtful assessment of the challenges Wyomingites will encounter, in the face of population pressure and an apparently dwindling natural resource-based economy. Neither of those forces (population; the decline of coal) need be treated as inevitable, and I encourage everyone to think about how we leverage our current strengths into a form that will help us maintain control of our future. I’m sure the energy generation experts in our midst have some thoughts about coal’s future that have not been widely distributed, nor shared outside their industry. I know they haven’t trickled down to me. This is not a criticism, just a reality of communication and a simple request for more communication. As with all challenges we face, if we wish to influence those forces, I think the sooner we get started, the greater our likelihood of success.
Jobsbronx.com

4 Ways To Turn Your Life Around

Whether you are just vaguely dissatisfied, or you have decided it is time for a major change, it is never too late to turn your life around and get on the path you would rather be on. The tips below can help you figure out how to take charge of your life again and correct your course.
Holland Patent, NYRomesentinel.com

Sharing slice of farm life with kids is a highlight of summer

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in a series of columns highlighting the area’s agricultural community. As a young child growing up in New York Mills, I can remember my elementary school classmates looking at me sideways when I would share my weekend and summertime experiences visiting the various dairy farms that my uncles and grandparents operated.
Mental Healthanapr.com

Learning to Trust Yourself

Your instincts can guide you well if you can just learn to trust yourself. Remember when you were younger and taking a test and you were told to go with the answer you first thought was correct. This is truly the concept of trusting your instincts or your gut. Nobody knows you better than you know yourself so it makes sense to learn to trust yourself to know what is best for you. Think about how many times you have proven that you can trust your instincts. Look at the evidence in your life about how many times you have been right about something. So then why is it you still doubt yourself and feel you can’t make good life decisions? It’s probably some lie about yourself left over from your childhood. You can learn to combat that lie by looking at the truth about what an amazing person you are today.
Public Healthwyomingpublicmedia.org

Exhausted, Drained, Overwhelmed: How Burnout Is Affecting Work And Life During The Pandemic

Mental health and addiction therapist Kyle Smith says he drives to work each day with a “death grip” around his steering wheel and his shoulders shrugged to his ears. His job has led to burnout — a feeling of being overwhelmed, drained and stressed out. The Philadelphia resident says he comes into work with a list of things from two or three weeks ago that he still needs to get done while new tasks pour in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy