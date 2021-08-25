Slices of Life: Trust — in yourself, in the world around you

Your instincts can guide you well if you can just learn to trust yourself. Remember when you were younger and taking a test and you were told to go with the answer you first thought was correct. This is truly the concept of trusting your instincts or your gut. Nobody knows you better than you know yourself so it makes sense to learn to trust yourself to know what is best for you. Think about how many times you have proven that you can trust your instincts. Look at the evidence in your life about how many times you have been right about something. So then why is it you still doubt yourself and feel you can’t make good life decisions? It’s probably some lie about yourself left over from your childhood. You can learn to combat that lie by looking at the truth about what an amazing person you are today.