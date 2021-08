Whether you love grabbing a cold can on the couch at the end of a long day or sipping on a bottle at a summer baseball game, drinking beer is one of life's great pleasures for many Americans. However, as many a suds savant will attest, there's a major distinction between a beer and a good beer. In some cases, that's even more true when it comes to budget-friendly brews. To find out which cheap beer is the least popular across the U.S., Mashed conducted its own survey in July, asking 637 beer drinkers which inexpensive beer they'd say no to if offered. Read on to discover which one was voted the worst cheap beer in America by respondents.