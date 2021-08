The jobs data that was calculated in the country the previous week, is not a good sign for the recurring rounds of the stimulus check payments. The reason behind this is because it caught the attention of President Joe Biden. And he is now turning towards other possible means in order to uplift the economy of the country by working on the said jobs data. As per the news that broke out, it was stated that the rate of unemployment in the country as of now was 5.4%. This is the lowest the country has ever witnessed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States of America.