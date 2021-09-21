CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Offers to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, Switch and more

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

You know the score by now. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, spanning several days – often an entire week, or even more – with discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to cosmetics , televisions , smartphones and much more.

Because there are often so many tech deals on Black Friday , we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest . As such, we’ve dedicated articles for televisions, general technology , and gaming – which is what you’re reading right now.

Gaming deals this Black Friday will be far and wide, from specialists like Game and ShopTo , as well as general retailers like Amazon , Very , Argos , Currys and more.

What is Black Friday?

In short, it’s the biggest shopping event of the year. Retailers big and small cut prices across a vast range of products, and the technology sector is one of the biggest to get involved. This means deals are to be had across home appliances, televisions, smartphones, smart home technology – and, of course, video games.

Read more:

We can’t promise discounts on the still-tricky-to-find Xbox series X and PlayStation 5 , but you can definitely expect to see money off games, accessories, other consoles and digital services.

Retailers like Game , Currys PC World and Amazon will be cutting prices across a huge range of video games and related products, making it the perfect time to expand your game collection, grab a new controller, or renew your online gaming subscriptions.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

There is no definitive answer here; instead, a couple of prominent theories are shared most years. The first is that the “black” of Black Friday refers to the increased smog and pollution caused by the road traffic of residents returning home after seeing their families for Thanksgiving.

The other theory is more closely related to Black Friday being a retail event, and refers to it being the time of year when retailers turn a profit and their balance sheets therefore shift from the red and into the black.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday takes place on the Friday after the Thanksgiving holiday. This year, that lands on the last Thursday of the month, 26 November, perfectly positioning Back Friday as the starting gun for the Christmas shopping season.

But, while it used to be a one-day shopping event held exclusively in physical stores, Black Friday has expanded in recent years, taking up the entire weekend, often some days beforehand too, and even spilling over into the following week.

What is Cyber Monday?

When Black Friday was exclusively a brick-and-mortar shopping event, online retailers wanted a slice of the highly-profitable cake, so they came up with Cyber Monday .

Taking place right after Black Friday, this day began as the online equivalent, with web retailers like Amazon slashing prices and quickly turning the day into the biggest online shopping day of the year. But, as online shopping has grown, the whole event is of course online too.

How to find the best Black Friday gaming deals

The team at IndyBest are here to help you find the best possible deals, right across the Black Friday period. We say period, because while it’s supposed to be one day, perhaps one weekend, some retailers like Amazon are known to jump the gun and begin their sales weeks early. We expect this to happen this year too, so you’d better be ready with your list.

IndyBest will be searching high and low for the very best deals, just for you. Here, we’ll be focusing on all things video games, including consoles, accessories, digital services and subscriptions, and of course the games themselves.

So, whether you’re in the market for a new gamepad, a chair, a headset or a steering wheel and pedal set, or a certain game, you’ll find the best Black Friday prices right here.

What were the best Black Friday gaming deals last year?

Black Friday 2020 featured a discount at Argos on the Xbox one S 1TB (£249.99, Argos.co.uk ), taking its price down from £250 to £230.

There was also a useful £20 saving at Currys PC World on a Nintendo switch lite bundle that included the must-have console and two games in the form of Animal Crossing and Minecraft .

Very had a deal on the Logitech G920 steering wheel and pedal set (£249.99, Very.co.uk ), lowering the price from £300 to £230.

A cracking deal from Microsoft saw a month of Game Pass Ultimate slashed from £10.99 to just £1 (£1, Microsoft.com ), and the computer giant also had a deal on Far Cry 5 , reducing its price from £54.99 to £10.99 (£54.99, Microsoft.com ).

Meanwhile, PlayStation fans were treated to the price of a 12-month Plus membership falling from £46.86 to £37.49 (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk ). While, Marvel’s Avengers for PS4 was cut from £49.99 to £24.99 at Smyths (£24.99, Smythstoys.com ) and Argos reduced The Last of Us Part 2 from £49.99 to £24.99 (£22.99, Argos.co.uk ).

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

Right here, of course. This page will be updated with all of the best video game deals when Black Friday kicks off later this year, and it will be updated throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday too. Our IndyBest team will have their eyes peeled for the best deals on consoles, games, bundles, accessories and more.

Will the PS5 be discounted on Black Friday 2021?

Gosh, we wish. While there’s a solid chance that the Nintendo Switch will be discounted, it’s very unlikely that other next-gen consoles, like the PS5 or Xbox series X will be. It’s hard enough trying to find the console in stock at all, for starters. We could see restocks at most retailers, however.

Read more on Black Friday 2021

How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Currys PC World Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs to laptops, kettles and coffee machines

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best alcohol Black Friday deals – whether you’re a fan of gin, vodka, tequila, beer or wine, you’ll be able to bag a bargain

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart will have great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday fashion deals – whether its a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new-season essentials

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

The Independent

The Independent

Comments / 0

