Best Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PCs, headsets, chairs and more

Black Friday, the shopping event of the year, is now just one day away. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you're not going to want to miss it.

Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest . We’ve got guides on televisions , tech , and, of course, gaming.

We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on the PS4 and the Nintendo Switch , which is expected to get an even bigger discount this time round, following the release of the new Nintendo Switch OLED .

This Friday, the main event gets started, but plenty of retailers have already kicked things off early. So far, ShopTo ,, John Lewis & Partners , Argos , Asda, Amazon , Very , Studio , Currys , Boots and Superdrug have dropped a bunch of early Black Friday deals.

The best early gaming Black Friday 2021 deals

Nintendo Switch neon red/neon blue bundle with ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ and three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership: Was £329.98, now £259.99, Argos.co.uk

The red and blue neon version of the Nintendo Switch is our favourite colour variant, and now this bundle with Mario Kart 8 is on sale at its lowest ever price. As usual, you get the neon colourway with its contrasting joy-cons, as well as the black Switch dock. With this early Black Friday deal, you’re essentially just paying for the console and getting Mario Kart and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership for free. Pick it up now and you’ll be racing around Rainbow Road (online) in no time.

Buy now

HTC Vive cosmos VR headset: Was £699, now £498, Amazon.co.uk

Can you hear that? It’s the loud, completely virtual jingle jangle of the metaverse, and it’s the future! If you want to get ready for it, then HTC’s Vive cosmos VR headset is currently on sale at Amazon, who has kindly knocked a whole £200 off its recommended retail price. The PC-tethered headsets features inside-out tracking, a six-camera tracking faceplate and a crisp 3.4in 2880 x 1700 resolution LCD display. With an ever-growing catalogue of VR games on Steam and the Viveport, you’ll always have a virtual world to fight the boredom.

Buy now

Razer iskur premium gaming chair: Was £349.98, now £279.99, Ebuyer.com

Help to avoid poor posture or back pain, even after hours of continuous play (remember to take breaks!), with this chair that provides lumbar support and offers arm rests, height adjustment and plush foam cushions. It’ll withstand everyday wear and tear thanks to its multi-layered synthetic leather, while also keeping you comfortable every time you play. With this discount from Ebuyer, the iskur is now cheaper than the budget-friendly Razer enki gaming chair (£339.99, Razer.com ), which earned a spot in our round-up of the best Christmas gifts for gamers in 2021 .

Buy now

PlayStation plus subscription: Was £33.32, now £24.99, Currys.co.uk

Currys has once again pulled out all the stops for gamers, though this time around it’s PlayStation players that have the upper hand. The retailer has slashed the price of the PlayStation plus subscription by a mega 25 per cent. This will give you access to a range of PS5 and PS4 games, as well as discounts on top titles. If you enter the code “GAMINGFND3” at the checkout, you’ll benefit from free next day delivery too. Buy now

Xbox elite wireless controller series 2 with a three-month Xbox Game Pass membership for PC: Was £183.99, now £165.98, Amazon.co.uk

The series 2 controller is designed with competitive pro-gamers in mind, featuring new adjustable-tension thumbsticks, shorter hair trigger locks for faster firing speeds and a wrap-around rubberised grip for more comfortable play. With the Xbox Game Pass for PC, you’ll get access to hundreds of free games in the Xbox store, as well as exclusive discounts. With this deal, you’re essentially paying for Microsoft’s official Xbox elite series 2 controller and getting a three-month membership to Xbox Game Pass for PC for just £5 (the membership would usually cost you £24).

Buy now

Best gaming PC Black Friday deals

Asus TUF geforce RTX 3050: Was £899, now £799, Very.co.uk

This 15in full-HD 144Hz gaming laptop from Asus has a snappy Intel Core i5 processor, a hefty 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, suitable for any lengthy gaming sessions. Plus, with its HDMI 2.0b port, you’ll get 4K resolutions at up to 60Hz. Very has reduced the price of geforce by £100 in its early Black Friday sale.

Buy now

Acer nitro 5, AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3070, 15.6in gaming laptop: Was £1,399, now £1,099.97, Box.co.uk

Deals on gaming laptops like this don’t come around too often – we like the look of this Ryzen setup from Acer that boasts a Ryzen 7 chip and the latest RTX 3070 graphics card. With those kinds of specs, you’ll have more than enough power for today’s latest games. Although this particular model didn’t feature, we had a number of Acer laptops in our recent best gaming laptops round-up.

Buy now

Razer blade 15 gaming laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 3060, 15.6in): Was £1,599.99, now £1,299.99, Ebuyer.com

A blisteringly fast gaming laptop that delivers desktop-grade performance, the Razer blade 15 currently has £300 off the cheapest model and up to £880 off the most advanced configurations at eBuyer. There are also bundles including a free Iskur gaming chair worth £500, if you prefer not to stand up for hours on end while you play. Even this base setup from early 2021 will happily run every new PC game with the graphics settings dialled way up and – unlike so many gaming laptops that resemble Fisher Price toys – the Razer 15 has a subtle, minimalist design you could take into important business meetings. Buy now

Zoostorm stormforce crystal gaming PC, Intel Core i5, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 500GB SSD: Was £1,059, now £959, Very.co.uk

Can’t be bothered to build your own custom gaming PC? This pre-built model from Zoostorm might be just what you’re looking for. Running on Intel’s 10th gen architecture, with a core i5-10400F processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a nippy 2666MHz, it promises you’ll be on top of the most power-intensive games. Plus, Zoostorm says that the 500GB SSD is enough for you to say goodbye to those long-winded loading screens.

Buy now

Lenovo legion T7 gaming PC, Intel Core i7-10700K, GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, 512GB SSD: Was £2,019.66, now £1,499, Box.co.uk

Legion towers from Lenovo are some of the most well-known gaming PCs on the market. The T7 features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPU, making your gaming experience crystal clear, plus there is support for ray tracing. You shouldn’t have to worry about your PC overheating either when playing a CPU-intensive game, thanks to the integration of the company’s coldfront 2.0 cooling system. You can currently save a whopping £520 on the T7 in Box’s early Black Friday sale.

Buy now

Best gaming peripheral Black Friday deals

LG 27GN850 27in gaming monitor: Was £344.99, now £299.99, Amazon.co.uk

This 27in gaming monitor from LG features a 1440p resolution display, promising a more immersive gaming experience without the unnecessary strain on your internal graphics card. It has a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz and also supports Adaptive Sync, so you should get less screen tear.

Buy now

MSI optix G24C4 full HD 24in curved LED gaming monitor: Was £189, now £129, Currys.co.uk

Calling all gamers, if you’re looking to get the advantage, we’d recommend investing in a high-quality screen. This monitor, for example, has a high refresh rate (ie the number of times per minute the image is refreshed) of 144Hz and HD resolution for a clear and sharp experience. These don’t come cheap, so snap it up now in Currys Black Friday sale. Buy now

Huawei mateview GT 34in curved gaming monitor: Was £379.99, now £499.99, Amazon.co.uk

You can save over £100 on this curved gaming monitor from Huawei right now. Measuring 34in, the screen has a 3K resolution of 3,440 x 1,440, HDR technology for improved picture quality, and a fast 165Hz refresh rate. Curved screens are designed to make your PC gaming sessions more immersive by filling your peripheral vision. This particular monitor includes a free six-month subscription to Microsoft’s Game Pass Ultimate, unlocking access to over 100 games to play on your PC and Xbox console.

Buy now

HyperX cloud revolver 7.1 gaming headset: Was £125, now £64.99, Currys.co.uk

This gaming headset from HyperX is almost half price at Currys for the Black Friday sale. The cloud revolver features virtual 7.1 surround sound, a noise-cancelling microphone, and connectivity via both USB and a 3.5mm audio jack. You can expect plenty of volume across a wide soundstage, thanks to the headset’s 50mm drivers, while the leatherette ear pads should keep you comfortable during longer gaming sessions. It’s compatible with PS4 and PC.

Buy now

HyperX cloudx stinger Xbox gaming headset: Was £39.99, now £19.99, Argos.co.uk

A no-nonsense gaming headset, the HyperX cloudx shuns funky design in favour of comfort and quality audio thanks to adjustable ear pads with memory foam and large, 50mm drivers. The ear pads promise 90 degrees of rotation to help ensure a comfortable fit, and there’s an adjustable, noise-cancelling microphone. This wired headset is compatible with the Xbox one, as well as the newer Xbox series S and series X consoles.

Buy now

SteelSeries arctis prime: Was £99.99, now £79.99, Currys.co.uk

If you’ve had enough of that blasted audio lag levelling down your game when using your current wireless gaming headset, then this deal on the SteelSeries arctis prime wired headset is for you. It won a place in our round-up of the best gaming headsets , with our reviewer praising its lightweight design. This means “it won’t feel too heavy on your head with 40mm drivers ensuring sound is strong and competent”.

Buy now

Razer blackshark v2 X wired gaming headset: Was £59.99, now £35.99, Amazon.co.uk

Razer’s blackshark v2 X gaming headset is currently 40 per cent off at Amazon. The headset features a 50mm audio driver that the company promises sounds like three drivers in one. Gamers are able to tune high, mid and low audio frequencies individually. The microphone also features a bendable design so that you can position it as near or far from your face as necessary. The slightly more expensive Razer blackshark v2 pro is our top pick in our round-up of the best gaming headsets .

Buy now

Razer kraken X gaming headset: Was £49.99, now £26.99, Very.co.uk

The Kraken is designed with ergonomic, ultra-light comfort in mind. “At just 250g, you can sit and play for hours without ever feeling like you’ve got a headset on,” our writer said in their review of the best gaming headsets . “There are even inbuilt, hidden grooves to eliminate pressure from glasses”. With 7.1 surround sound and the custom-tuned 40mm drivers, you’ll “capture everything from thundering explosions to subtle footsteps”. You can save £23 at Very right now.

Buy now

PDP lvl40 PS5, PS4 and PC wired gaming headset: Was £24, now £15, Asda.com

This wired stereo headset is specifically designed for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. They’re powered by 40mm speaker drivers, have a noise-cancelling flip-up microphone and also feature some handy on-ear volume controls, helping you to quickly adjust the sound while coordinating with your teammates. PDP also promises that its headset will work with the PS5’s 3D audio system, so you can hear sound from all around you.

Buy now

Turtle Beach recon 200 gen 2 Xbox, PS4, PS5 gaming headset: Was £49.99, now £34.99, Argos.co.uk

This white gaming headset from Turtle Beach is designed for Xbox, PS4 and PS5 consoles, and is powered by a 12-hour battery pack. There’s a flip-to-mute microphone for talking to your teammates, while 40mm drivers promise punchy sound. The headset also supports various surround-sound technologies for more immersive gaming, including Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, DTS Headphones: X and Sony 3D Audio. As well as Xbox and PlayStation consoles, the headset works with PCs and portable consoles like the Nintendo Switch, too.

Buy now

Razer huntsman elite mechanical gaming keyboard: Was £199.99, now £126, Amazon.co.uk

The Razer huntsman elite is a full-size gaming keyboard. It features configurable optical and linear optical switches, as well as under-glow LED lights on the wrist rest and keyboard itself. The V2 analog version of the Razer huntsman features in our round-up of the best gaming keyboards . The elite is exactly the same as the huntsman v2 analog, just without the V2’s programmable joystick. You can get 38 per cent off the product’s original price right now.

Buy now

Corsair K60 RGB pro mechanical gaming keyboard: Was £109, now £64.99, Currys.co.uk

Corsair makes some of the best gaming peripherals on the market, and the K-range of mechanical keyboards are no exception. While we haven’t personally tested this one, we featured the newer K70 pro model in our round-up of the best gaming keyboards . The K60 pro is completely customisable, so you can program each key to your liking. You can also light up specific keys so that you can see your controls better, and the Cherry Viola switches will make your clicks more precise and consistent.

Buy now

Razer basilisk X hyperspeed wireless gaming mouse: Was £59.99, now £28.39, Amazon.co.uk

Save over 50 per cent on this wireless gaming mouse from Razer. The basilisk X has an ergonomic design, six configurable buttons, a 5G optical sensor for precise tracking at a resolution of 16,000 dots per inch, and a massive 450 hours of battery life. A Bluetooth USB dongle is included in the box, and Razer claims the mouse has been designed to survive a life cycle of up to 50 million clicks.

Buy now

SanDisk ultra 256GB microSD card for Nintendo Switch: Was £48.99, now £20.89, Amazon.co.uk

A microSD card might not feel like the most exciting of purchases but it’s near essential if you plan on loading up on Nintendo Switch games from the Nintendo eShop store this Black Friday. This 256GB card from SanDisk landed a spot in our round-up of the best Switch accessories , with our writer saying that “setup is a simple matter of slotting the card into the clearly placed microSD slot on your console. There’s no need to format or do anything more complicated than that.”

Buy now

Best Xbox, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC game Black Friday deals

‘Far Cry 6’, PS5: Was £49.99, now £35.00, Amazon.co.uk

Set in a tropical paradise, you’ll play as Dani Rojas, who is on a mission to take down the ruthless dictator in a bid to save her son. Released on 7 October, it’s as politically dicey as the previous games in the series from Ubisoft. You can save over 20 per cent on the latest Far Cry instalment for the PS5 today.

Buy now

‘Football Manager 2022’ PC: Was £39.99, now £28.85, Shopto.net

Football Manager 2022 has only just launched on the PC and ShopTo has already discounted it in its early Black Friday sale. You’ll lead your club to the top of the league table, navigating fan expectations and analysing the transfer market for new players.

Buy now

‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ with digital comic, Xbox series X: Was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

Are you a fan of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales ? Then you’re not going to want to miss the new Guardians of the Galaxy game. Tear through the cosmos as Star-Lord, shooting off element blasters and taking down opponents with jet boot-powered dropkicks, tag-teaming with the rest of the Guardians. You also get an exclusive digital comic with your purchase. The PS4 edition of the game is also on sale (was £59.99, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk ), and you get the digital comic with that one too.

Buy now

What is Black Friday?

In short, it’s the biggest shopping event of the year. Retailers big and small cut prices across a vast range of products, and the technology sector is one of the biggest to get involved. This means deals are to be had across home appliances, televisions, smartphones, smart home technology – and, of course, video games.

We can’t promise discounts on the still-tricky-to-find Xbox series X and PlayStation 5 , nor the Nintendo Switch OLED – which we have recently reviewed , but you can definitely expect to see money off games, accessories, other consoles and digital services.

Retailers like Game , Currys and Amazon will be cutting prices across a huge range of video games and related products, making it the perfect time to expand your game collection, grab a new controller, or renew your online gaming subscriptions.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

There is no definitive answer here; instead, a couple of prominent theories are shared most years. The first is that the “black” of Black Friday refers to the increased smog and pollution caused by the road traffic of residents returning home after seeing their families for Thanksgiving.

The other theory is more closely related to Black Friday being a retail event, and refers to it being the time of year when retailers turn a profit and their balance sheets therefore shift from the red and into the black.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday takes place on the Friday after the Thanksgiving holiday. This year, that lands on the last Thursday of the month, 26 November, perfectly positioning Back Friday as the starting gun for the Christmas shopping season.

But, while it used to be a one-day shopping event held exclusively in physical stores, Black Friday has expanded in recent years, taking up the entire weekend, often some days beforehand too, and even spilling over into the following week.

What is Cyber Monday?

When Black Friday was exclusively a brick-and-mortar shopping event, online retailers wanted a slice of the highly-profitable cake, so they came up with Cyber Monday .

Taking place right after Black Friday, this day began as the online equivalent, with web retailers like Amazon slashing prices and quickly turning the day into the biggest online shopping day of the year. But, as online shopping has grown, the whole event is of course online too.

How to find the best Black Friday gaming deals

The team at IndyBest are here to help you find the best possible deals, right across the Black Friday period. We say period, because while it’s supposed to be one day, perhaps one weekend, some retailers like Amazon are known to jump the gun and begin their sales weeks early. We expect this to happen this year too, so you’d better be ready with your list.

IndyBest will be searching high and low for the very best deals, just for you. Here, we’ll be focusing on all things video games, including consoles, accessories, digital services and subscriptions, and of course the games themselves.

So, whether you’re in the market for a new gamepad, a chair, a headset or a steering wheel and pedal set, or a certain game, you’ll find the best Black Friday prices right here.

What were the best Black Friday gaming deals last year?

Black Friday 2020 featured a discount at Argos on the Xbox one S 1TB (£249.99, Argos.co.uk ), taking its price down from £250 to £230.

There was also a useful £20 saving at Currys PC World on a Nintendo switch lite bundle that included the must-have console and two games in the form of Animal Crossing and Minecraft .

Very had a deal on the Logitech G920 steering wheel and pedal set (£299.99, Very.co.uk ), lowering the price from £300 to £230.

A cracking deal from Microsoft saw a month of Game Pass Ultimate slashed from £10.99 to just £1 (£1, Microsoft.com ), and the computer giant also had a deal on Far Cry 5 , reducing its price from £54.99 to £10.99 (£54.99, Microsoft.com ).

Meanwhile, PlayStation fans were treated to the price of a 12-month Plus membership falling from £46.86 to £37.49 (£49.99, Amazon.co.uk ). While, Marvel’s Avengers for PS4 was cut from £49.99 to £24.99 at Smyths (£17.99, Smythstoys.com ) and Argos reduced The Last of Us Part 2 from £49.99 to £24.99 (£30.99, Argos.co.uk ).

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 gaming deals?

Right here, of course. This page will be updated with all of the best video game deals when Black Friday kicks off later this year, and it will be updated throughout the weekend and into Cyber Monday too. Our IndyBest team will have their eyes peeled for the best deals on consoles, games, bundles, accessories and more.

Will the PS5 be discounted on Black Friday 2021?

Gosh, we wish. While there’s a solid chance that the Nintendo Switch will be discounted, it’s very unlikely that other next-gen consoles, like the PS5 or Xbox series X will be. It’s hard enough trying to find the console in stock at all, for starters. We could see restocks at most retailers, however. Read our PS5 Black Friday explainer for more information.

