Brace Yourselves: Y2K Decor is Trending

There’s no denying it: the ‘90s and early aughts are back, baby. Fluffy hair and Carrie Bradshaw-inspired baguettes are trending all over TikTok, and the return of Bennifer has taken the media by storm. And, just like a duckling follows its mother, home trends are never far behind. Indeed, the y2k decor aesthetic is trending all over social media, and the #y2k hashtag has over 2.7 billion views on TikTok alone. However, if you’re not sure how to get the look…or if you’d even want to, never fear—we’re here to tell you everything you need to know. See below for a breakdown of the aesthetic, where the trend comes from and, of course, the best products to shop now.