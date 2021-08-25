Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Understanding the mind

By Michael Reilly
MIT Technology Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInside the three-pound lumps of mostly fat and water inside our heads we can, in a very real sense, find the root of everything we know and ever will know. Sure, the universe gave rise to our brains. But what good is the cosmos without brains and, more specifically, minds? Without them, there’d be no understanding, no appreciation, no probing of great mysteries. Which is what this issue is all about: our quest to understand what’s between our ears, and in so doing, better understand ourselves.

www.technologyreview.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Robson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
PTSD
Related
Mental Healthhigherperspectives.com

Therapists Share The Taboo Secrets That Are Actually Signs Of Spiritual Evolution

Therapists are often trusted with their client's worst fears and biggest embarrassments. However, what is deemed weird in their clients' eyes is often not as bad as they think. This is why therapists decided to come together to share on Reddit the taboo secrets people were afraid to tell because they thought it was too weird but were actually things that they had heard millions of times before.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Narcissist types and what makes each tick

Chances are you've met a narcissist. Someone who thinks they're better than everyone else, dominates the conversation and loves the limelight. But scientists are increasingly realizing that not all narcissists are the same—some are, in fact, extremely insecure. In our new paper, published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, we...
Mental HealthPosted by
Fatherly

7 Phrases That Accidentally Make You Sound Like a Narcissist

Even when you have the best intentions, it’s easy to mistakenly sound like a narcissist or a selfish person. Consider this: Someone comes to you with a problem. Instead of asking them for their advice, you say matter of factly “If I were you…” and launch into your advice. While your desire may have been pure, the person to whom you’re speaking can easily think, Listen to this jerk, telling me what to do. No, this doesn’t mean that you should entirely change your tone or never offer advice; rather, you should be more understanding of circumstances and intent. For instance, in the above example, you might take the extra step of asking the person if they’d like your advice before launching into it.
Mental HealthMIT Technology Review

Our brains exist in a state of “controlled hallucination”

When you and I look at the same object we assume that we’ll both see the same color. Whatever our identities or ideologies, we believe our realities meet at the most basic level of perception. But in 2015, a viral internet phenomenon tore this assumption asunder. The incident was known simply as “The Dress.”
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

This Personality Trait Indicates High IQ

People with high intelligence tend to have this quality. Extravert get higher scores on IQ tests, a study finds. People who are outgoing, talkative and energetic perform better on tests of verbal and abstract reasoning, psychologists found. Extraverts are generally self-confident and cheerful and can also be impulsive, sensation-seekers. The...
Mental HealthDiscover Mag

The Neurological Differences Between Psychopaths and Sociopaths

Both psychopaths and sociopaths are severe types of an antisocial behavior, capable of extreme violence and a disregard for the feelings and experiences of other individuals. While they both undoubtedly present a danger to society, they also have significant differences, which start to manifest at birth. “The psychopath is born...
Mental HealthScience Focus

Psychology is in a crisis. But not the one you’re thinking of

The last few years have seen a lot of discussion about a ‘replication crisis’ or ‘credibility crisis’ in psychology. Various scientific findings, it seems, don’t appear to be repeatable when other scientists run exactly the same experiments. Most of the focus in this crisis is on how scientists behave: were...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Why Paying Attention to Emotions Matter

Emotions provide a wealth of social information, such as understanding when someone needs help and communicating our needs to others. Labeling our emotions is an effective way to reduce stress and anxiety. If we listen, emotions offer valuable information that can help us form stronger relationships, avoid danger, and make...
Mental HealthPosted by
GQMagazine

Why You Should Think With Your Environment, Not Just Your Mind

Earlier this summer, science writer Annie Murphy Paul released a book built around a fairly radical idea: The way we think about thinking is flawed, inasmuch as we believe that it happens almost entirely inside our brains. The Extended Mind draws on recent research in cognitive science to suggest that’s actually not true. We make better use of our cognitive resources, says Paul, when we use them in conjunction with “extra-neural” resources: our body (embodied cognition), our environment (situated cognition), and the people around us (distributed cognition).
Mental HealthMySanAntonio

Reconfigure your brain so you don't fear bad thoughts

All of us, on occasion, have had negative thoughts ; that's part of nature and the way our brain works. However, when these types of ideas are very frequent, they can affect our work and personal life. There is no reason for the saying that "there is no worse enemy than oneself." Just as a positive attitude can lead us to achieve goals, a negative attitude can self-destruct.
Mental HealthInc.com

This Science-Backed Technique Kills Anxiety and Stress Using Just One Word

Can you reduce your own stress and anxiety by saying just one word? You can--and there's scientific research that shows how it works. That insight comes from Marina Harris, Ph.D., a sports psychologist at North Carolina State University and a former competitive gymnast who retired from the sport due to an injury. In an article at Psychology Today, Harris described how she struggled with anxious thoughts herself, until she discovered cue-controlled relaxation. Cue controlled-relaxation is a technique that pairs a calming relaxation exercise with a specific cue, such as a word or phrase, until one evokes the other in a conditioned response. If the mere smell of coffee brewing in the morning makes you feel more alert, that could be an example of a conditioned response you've already learned.
Mental HealthMIT Technology Review

A piece of our mind

From “Pharmacology and the Brain”: Since ancient times, drugs have been used to restore mental health or explore the mind. It was said that the Homeric physician Polydama presented Menelaos and Helen with “a drug against sorrow and anger, a drug to survive despair” on their way home to Troy. The number of mind-bending drugs available today is countless. Some have altered the course of medical practice; others have changed the fabric of our society. Many have greater specificity of action and fewer side effects than ever before. The development of such drugs has been paralleled by our increased knowledge of how drugs work on the molecular level to modify behavior. In this regard, one of the most fruitful research approaches has involved the study of how nerve cells communicate with other cells in the body, and how various drugs might alter this communication.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

5 Steps for Incisively Uprooting Irrational Beliefs

A life well-lived relies on a perspective closely aligned with reality. Irrational beliefs consist of the deeply-held notions we tell ourselves and constantly reinforce consciously and subconsciously. The REBT approach teaches clients concepts, methods, and tools, allowing them to improve their lives and act as their own therapists. Paolo sought...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Merging the Theory of Mind and AI

“The term theory of mind refers to the fact that people know about minds …the inferences you make about others minds may often guide your behavior”. The theory of mind essentially revolves around perceiving others’ minds to strengthen intelligent social interactions. The capability to reach for others’ minds is critical to human cognition because it makes it possible to build efficient connections and cooperative work ethics to achieve collective goals.
YogaThrive Global

Use your breath to reset your moods

At the root of our being, our personality, emotions, thoughts, mental and physical health, is – Our mind. A calm and composed mind is the basis of good health. When we talk of calming the mind as a source of mental well-being, often people conjure very esoteric, unattainable meditation practices.
Denver, COmyprimetimenews.com

The Mindful Path – Explore Mindfulness

“Mindfulness is awareness that arises through paying attention, on purpose, in the present moment, and non-judgmentally.” -Jon Kabat-Zinn. Mindfulness Day is Sunday, September 12th. This celebration began in 2011 when the nonprofit Wisdom Publications decided to promote mindfulness and raise awareness about its benefits. As a practice, mindfulness can span from moments to week-long retreats. Author Tara Brach offers a free, 40-day online guided training to help individuals establish a mindfulness practice. The fifteen-minute Mindfulness Daily lessons are easy to work into a busy day. To explore this free training visit: https://www.tarabrach.com/mindfulness-daily/

Comments / 0

Community Policy