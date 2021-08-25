Understanding the mind
Inside the three-pound lumps of mostly fat and water inside our heads we can, in a very real sense, find the root of everything we know and ever will know. Sure, the universe gave rise to our brains. But what good is the cosmos without brains and, more specifically, minds? Without them, there’d be no understanding, no appreciation, no probing of great mysteries. Which is what this issue is all about: our quest to understand what’s between our ears, and in so doing, better understand ourselves.www.technologyreview.com
