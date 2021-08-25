Financial Advisor Keith Eckhardt of Edward Jones Receives Accredited Asset Management Specialist® Designation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Financial Advisor Keith Eckhardt of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Colorado Springs, Colorado has achieved the professional designation of Accredited Asset Management Specialist®. Eckhardt successfully completed the Accredited Asset Management Specialist, or AAMS®, Professional Education Program from the Denver−based...www.greensburgdailynews.com
Comments / 0