NEW from THE TRACE: Hospital-based intervention can save lives. A growing movement is betting on Medicaid to fund it. The violence prevention model connects community outreach workers with violent crime victims while they’re still in the hospital and mentors them post-discharge in an effort to prevent retaliatory shootings and repeat victimization. So far, the intervention has relied on private funding, meaning its long-term viability is often in question. But that’s changing, with Connecticut and Illinois directing Medicaid funds to cover the costs for hospital-based intervention services. And advocates pushing other states to follow suit were buoyed by the Biden administration’s recent support of the more secure funding model. “Medicaid and public health dollars being deployed in this way is remarkable in helping us move towards this larger paradigm shift of violence as a public health issue,” the executive director of an association of HVIP organizations told Chip Brownlee in his latest piece.