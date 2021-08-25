Nearly 9,300 UW students, staff test for COVID-19

Of nearly 9,300 University of Wyoming students and staff tested last week for COVID-19, 42 have so far been found to have the novel coronavirus, a positivity rate of 1.19%. As UW rolled out new public health protocols for returning to in-person instruction on campus, which began Monday, the institution marshalled its efforts to test as many as 10,000 people last Wednesday through Sunday. Along with a mask mandate for people on campus, all students and employees also are required to have a COVID test before being allowed in classes.