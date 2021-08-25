Hands-on experience as pianists learn to play with robot thumb

Reshmaan Hussam ’09, PhD ’15, once dreamed of becoming a “psychohistorian” like the protagonist in Isaac Asimov’s Foundation novels who combines sociology, history, and statistics to save the world. Maybe, she thought, such a psychohistorian would be able to make sense of the stark and unnerving contrasts that marked her childhood living in suburban Virginia and visiting her parents’ families in Bangladesh. She remembers keenly the guilt and confusion she felt driving in Dhaka traffic with her family, watching barefoot children tapping the windows, begging for food and money. When she discovered development economics, with its focus on human behavior and experimental rigor, the field felt as close to Asimov’s psychohistory as she could get.
