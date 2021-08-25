VINTONDALE WOMAN SENTENCED ON TUESDAY IN DRUG CASE

A woman from Vintondale was sentenced in Indiana County Court on Tuesday for a guilty plea to a drug-related offense. 31-year-old Santana Crusan was ordered to serve three months to a day less than two years in Indiana County Jail along with one year of probation for a guilty plea to a charge of possessing a precursor substance with the intent to manufacture. The charge was connected to an investigation into the manufacture of methamphetamine on October 30th of 2020 at a home in East Wheatfield Township. Police at the time said they found several items consistent with the clandestine manufacture of methamphetamine, and they also said three children were present when the drugs were being made. On July 1st of this year, Crusan pleaded guilty to the charge she was sentenced to, with 12 other counts not prosecuted.