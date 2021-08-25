Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana County, PA

VINTONDALE WOMAN SENTENCED ON TUESDAY IN DRUG CASE

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 4 days ago

A woman from Vintondale was sentenced in Indiana County Court on Tuesday for a guilty plea to a drug-related offense. 31-year-old Santana Crusan was ordered to serve three months to a day less than two years in Indiana County Jail along with one year of probation for a guilty plea to a charge of possessing a precursor substance with the intent to manufacture. The charge was connected to an investigation into the manufacture of methamphetamine on October 30th of 2020 at a home in East Wheatfield Township. Police at the time said they found several items consistent with the clandestine manufacture of methamphetamine, and they also said three children were present when the drugs were being made. On July 1st of this year, Crusan pleaded guilty to the charge she was sentenced to, with 12 other counts not prosecuted.

www.wdadradio.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Indiana, PA
City
Vintondale, PA
County
Indiana County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
State
Indiana State
Indiana County, PA
Crime & Safety
Indiana County, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
CelebritiesABC News

Actor Ed Asner, TV's blustery Lou Grant, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES -- Ed Asner, the burly and prolific character actor who became a star in middle age as the gruff but lovable newsman Lou Grant, first in the hit comedy “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and later in the drama “Lou Grant,” has died. He was 91. Asner's representative...
Combat SportsPosted by
Fox News

Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley via split decision, remains undefeated

Jake Paul stepped into the boxing ring in Cleveland on Sunday without a blemish on his record and left the city the same way. Paul defeated Tyron Woodley via split decision to pick up his fourth professional boxing win. It was the first time in the YouTube star’s short career he didn’t end the fight with a knockout. The bout lasted all eight rounds.
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...

Comments / 1

Community Policy