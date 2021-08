The Chicago Bears just had their “expletive” handed to them by the Buffalo Bills in a 41-15 loss. This was an ugly game all around minus a few players who stood out. One player who did not stand out was Andy Dalton. Dalton is tired of hearing questions from reporters about Justin Fields. He knows he is the starting quarterback and he believes that his focus needs to be on winning games for the Chicago Bears, not worrying about when Justin Fields is going to play.