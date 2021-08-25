Cancel
Xiaomi second quarter revenue surges 64% year on year as phone sales rise

Cover picture for the articleSHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – Xiaomi Corp posted second-quarter revenue of 87.8 billion yuan on Wednesday, up 64% year on year and above analyst expectations, as the company grew its market share in the global smartphone market. Net income reached 6.32 billion yuan, up 87.4% year on year and above analyst...

NEW YORK – Best Buy raised its sales outlook for the year Tuesday after breezing past Wall Street expectations in the second quarter. The nation’s largest consumer electronics chain joined other major retailers including Walmart, Target and Macy's in putting up banner numbers, suggesting that Americans have continued to be spend even as the delta variant spreads. Department store chain Nordstrom also upgraded its annual revenue outlook Tuesday after reporting fiscal second-quarter results that beat expectations.

