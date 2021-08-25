Xiaomi second quarter revenue surges 64% year on year as phone sales rise

The Latest Released Telecom Service Provider Investment (CAPEX) market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Telecom Service Provider Investment (CAPEX) market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Telecom Service Provider Investment (CAPEX) market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Telefonica S.A., Deutsche Telekom, China Mobile Ltd., Nippon Telegraph & Telephone, Charter Communications, Inc., Verizon Communications, Comcast, AT&T, China Telecom, Orange S.A., Vodafone Group Plc & América Móvil.