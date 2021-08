Fox Corp. has come in as the lead investor in a $100 million Series A fundraising round for blockchain platform provider Eluvio. As part of the investment, whose exact value was not disclosed, Eluvio will provide the underlying technology platform for Blockchain Creative Labs. That non-fungible token (NFT) business and creative unit launched last May as joint venture of Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment. Dan Harmon’s forthcoming animated series Krapopolis has been announced as the first project to take shape via the platform. Paul Cheesbrough, Chief Technology Officer and President of Digital for Fox Corp., will join Eluvio’s board of directors...