Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Austin Afghan community calls for family evacuation at the Texas Capitol

By Laura Figi
Posted by 
Austonia
Austonia
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kvJBA_0bcH9akZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CCRTm_0bcH9akZ00

Chanting "we want our family here now" and holding signs that read "#SaveAfghanWomen" or "#SanctionPakistan," dozens of Afghan Austinites gathered in front of the Texas Capitol to make a plea to save their families and raise local awareness for the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

Men, women and children waving Afghanistan flags met in front of the Capitol on W. 11th Street and Congress Ave. Tuesday at 4:45 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PpJKb_0bcH9akZ00

Many of the protesters served alongside the U.S. Military, often as translators, including protest attendee Maverick, who declined to give his real name for the safety of his relatives.

Maverick, the name that was written on his uniform, said he hasn't been able to speak to any of his eight immediate family members stuck in Kabul for four days as the government-run phone services are collapsing.

"I've been getting gray hairs, I'm getting eyebags. I've never had this much stress on me before," Maverick said. "My immediate family is at great risk—they're stranded there."

Maverick is a U.S. citizen and can file visa petitions for his family but since they are on a first-come-first-serve basis, the process can take years to complete. Even if he filed on behalf of his family, the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan is shut down, so they couldn't complete the process.

After serving with the army for four years, Maverick said his family will be put in danger due to his service. He thinks Afghan families of servicemen need to be evacuated. Others at the protest reflected his thoughts, carrying signs that read "We helped you! You help us! Save our families!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HEILZ_0bcH9akZ00


"God forbid if there's anything that bad happened here in America, I will be the first one to go help because we received help and we're really grateful for the help that the U.S. provided," Maverick said. "I was hoping that maybe they would get evacuated. If it was peaceable, if it was safe, I would go through every step (but) there's like zero hope right now."

The group also hoped to clear up any fears from the public—Maverick said he's heard people say they're worried about sleeper cells for the Taliban coming in as evacuations continue.

"The U.S. government can vet them however they want—as long as they get to safety, vetting is not a problem," Maverick said. "We helped the troops, we saved their lives and now we want something in return, which is just to save our family."

Before the end of September, 574 Afghan refugees will be resettled in Texas, of which Austin will receive 185. The number could increase, as President Joe Biden told CBS News last week that more than 50,000 Afghan allies were still in need of evacuation.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Texas Capitol#Taliban#Immediate Family#Sanctionpakistan#Congress Ave#The U S Military#The U S Embassy#Cbs News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Texas Statefox4news.com

More Afghan refugees to arrive in North Texas as evacuations continue

DALLAS - As airlifts continue in Afghanistan, Texans are working to welcome and help resettle some of those fleeing the war-torn nation. The White House has ramped up efforts in recent days, as President Biden holds to his August 31 deadline for evacuations. "The completion by August 31 is contingent...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Independent

Ilhan Omar calls US evacuation of Afghans ‘inspiring,’ urges support for refugees

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has praised the Biden administration’s evacuation of US citizens and Afghan allies from Kabul, as the deadline for America’s full withdrawal fast approaches. On Saturday, MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan asked Ms Omar if the president “surprised” her with his commitment to ending the 20-year war.“He certainly has,” the congresswoman responded. “The level of evacuation that his administration has been able to undertake is really inspiring and there’s important work that’s getting done.”The White House said on Saturday that it had evacuated 111,900 people from Afghanistan since the Taliban retook control of Kabul in mid-August. On...
WorldThe Independent

Soldier plays music for Afghan child refugees arriving in Germany

A soldier has been filmed playing music for children and families arriving at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where many evacuated Afghan refugees are being processed. Footage shows young children smiling and clapping along as the soldier, sits on the floor strumming his guitar. Evacuations from Kabul have continued this...
Texas StateAustin American-Statesman

Austin to host nearly 200 Afghan refugees by end of September in largest intake across Texas

Austin is expected to welcome nearly 200 Afghan refugees by Sept. 30, according to officials with Refugee Services of Texas. Afghanistan’s government collapsed last week amid the withdrawal of American troops after nearly 20 years in the country. The Taliban took control of Kabul, Afghanistan's capital city, which led to a crush of civilians at the city's airport in a desperate bid to leave the country.
Texas StateKWTX

As Afghan families come to Texas, future remains unknown

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - With hundreds of Afghan families coming to the U.S. after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban, many are wondering how they’ll adjust to starting a new life. However, having to flee the country to come to the U.S. after your homeland is overrun is...

Comments / 9

Community Policy