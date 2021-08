The government has revealed this week that thousands of asylum seekers are being considered for removal to the EU, despite the UK having failed to strike any bilateral returns deals with European countries.Ministers have been accused of “adding further delay and cost” to the asylum process after new data revealed that more than 4,500 people who have claimed asylum in Britain since the start of this year, including a number of Afghan nationals, have had their cases halted so the Home Office can assess whether they can be deported to the continent.Under Priti Patel’s new asylum reforms, their claims are...