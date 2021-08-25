Joplin School Board lowers tax levy rate
Aug. 25—The Joplin Board of Education set the tax levy rate for the 2021-2022 school year during its meeting Tuesday night, decreasing last year's rate by 3 cents. Members approved the levy in the amount of $3.66 per $100 of assessed valuation. The district expects the tax to generate $38.5 million annually. The new levy will be distributed with $2.75 going to the district's general fund and 91 cents to the debt-service fund.www.tribuneledgernews.com
