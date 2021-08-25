Cancel
LETTER: Civil disobedience; time to stand up against tyranny

The time has come, my fellow Americans, to stand up against tyranny. I don’t know where our elected leaders are now, especially our federal delegation, but it’s clear something an old friend told me years ago is true: “A good man can go to D.C. but can only drink from the waters of the Potomac for so long before they lose the fighting spirit that brought them there in the first place.” It appears that has happened to Crapo, Risch and Simpson, and for now, I’ll give Fulcher a pass. Why the hell they aren’t fighting harder against this administration is inexcusable. The conclusion to be drawn is, we may be on our own.

