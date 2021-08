Submitted by Gregory L. Alderete. Local primaries and elections are upon us. Candidates and civic-minded volunteers are going door to door, at local farmers’ markets, and placing campaign signs within the voting districts. Each one of those signs cost the candidate about five dollars. When you steal one, you are stealing from the candidate and those who donated to support their campaign. These local campaigns are run on a tight limited budget where every dollar counts. Candidate Elizabeth Grasher has had 20 signs stolen, each must be replaced out of campaign donations. Make no mistake this is not a political issue it is a crime.