LETTER: What would I do if I wanted to rule the world

Sometimes I like to think outside of the box. How could I be among the ruling class to rule the world?. I think I would develop something that everyone was afraid of, like a virus. (COVID?) Maybe it would eliminate the elderly, sick, and unhealthy people who were not much use to society. Then I would have science develop a vaccination that would be safe and cure the virus. Make it free and make sure people were convinced it worked and it does, but then it would mutate and we would develop a second vaccination, except we could add a chemical that would make people more passive. Those of us who are the elite would show the world that we are taking the vaccine, only it would only have saline in it.