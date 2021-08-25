Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

LETTER: A return to common sense?

idahocountyfreepress.com
 4 days ago

Unfortunately, the DEQ and the USFS are slowly and successfully destroying what the commonsense people took years to develop. A little history to make a point: In the late ‘60s, the DEQ was formed. They stated that cars, sawmills and factories were putting too much carbon into the atmosphere with no filters on their exhaust and putting raw smoke into the atmosphere, so we put smog control on cars and a good share of the factories and sawmills had to shut down because they didn’t meet the regulations.

www.idahocountyfreepress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Forest Fires#Carbon Dioxide#Cars#Deq#Usfs#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
EnvironmentINFORUM

Letter: A bipartisan solution to climate change

The Senate recently passed a bipartisan infrastructure package that included some meaningful climate measures, including funding for North Dakota’s carbon sequestration efforts. It failed, however, to address methods of reducing greenhouse gas emissions in order to mitigate the current and predicted damage to our environment, our economy, and the lives of our citizens.
EnvironmentCanton Repository

Letter to the editor: Climate action? Place your bets

Oh yes, now that there has been a fifth (or is it sixth?) report on climate change by the International Panel on Climate Change (I.P.C.C.) about what needs absolutely to happen to keep our planet more or less like it's been through the millennia of our own evolution, the chatter on every news network is focused on the problem. For a while.
ScienceClinton Herald

Letter to the editor: Climate scientists try to save the world

“How can humankind be so arrogant, so wrong, and so selfabsorbed to think that the people on this planet can change the weather, the climate…” and so on. So Iola Lee McCutcheon, in the Aug 14 Herald, begins an attempt to save scientists and others from a miserable future implied by the Biblical Apocalypse. I think the attempt is sincere and hope people working against climate change will not resent or ridicule it.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Conversation UK

Trees can’t save us from climate change – but society will always depend on forests – podcast

This episode of The Conversation’s In Depth Out Loud podcast explores why there aren’t enough trees to offset society’s carbon emissions – and there never will be. You can read the text version of this in-depth article here. The audio version is read by Jane Wing in partnership with Noa, News Over Audio. You can listen to more articles from The Conversation, for free, on the Noa app.
EnvironmentThe Southern

Walt Breitinger: Climate Crisis Worsens Faster than Predicted

The “average” American chose to ignore the magnitude and urgency of climate change, while some even dared to deny it. Until this year’s droughts, fires and floods, that is. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which is comprised of 195 nations, released a new report Monday that paints a dire picture for our planet. It says we will likely have ocean-level rising that’s irreversible for millennia. Acidification of our seas and land temperature increases might be reversible, but only if wide-scale policy and behavior changes happen immediately.
EnvironmentIndependent Record

NorthWestern Energy ignores climate code red alert

Recently the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change publicized an alarming report entitled “Code Red for Humanity,” written by hundreds of scientists in 195 different countries. It concludes that whatever we do, we’ll still have to endure some effects of earth’s warming for years. The good news is that if we act quickly and boldly this decade, we can stabilize the climate and avoid even worse heat waves, fires, unhealthy and ugly smoke, closed trout streams, drought, floods, rising seas, and more frequent and destructive hurricanes.
EnvironmentLancaster Online

Making difference vs. climate change (letter)

Our world is in turmoil, much of it due to the choices we, and our forebears, have made over the past several generations. We are suffering the consequences of our actions. This doesn’t have to continue. Here are some things you can do to help:. — Ditch the gas-powered leaf...
EnvironmentErie Times-News

Guest Opinion: Climate change imperils the Great Lakes

"There is an immense asymmetry in the time it takes to consume, alter or destroy natural phenomena compared with the time required to replace, restore or repair them." — Marcia Bjornerud in her book "Timefulness: How Thinking Like a Geologist Can Help Save the World" Perhaps the most disturbing conclusion...
AmazonEos

Amazon Deforestation and Fires are a Hazard to Public Health

Wildfires are increasingly common, and their smoky emissions can wreak havoc on human health. In South America, fires may cause nearly 17,000 otherwise avoidable deaths each year. Fire frequency in the Amazon basin has been linked to climate—drier conditions result in more fires—but direct human action, such as deforestation, drives up fire frequency as well.
EnvironmentThe Southern

Real Green People: Hope is an action

Earlier this month, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued their first major report since 2013. The news was not good. In a nutshell, the global warming that has already occurred has changed planetary support systems in ways that are irreversible on timescales of centuries to millennia. Namely, the...
Paradise, CAMarin Independent Journal

What’s in wildfire smoke? A toxicologist explains the health risks

Smoke is turning the sky hazy across a large swath of the country as dozens of large fires burn, and a lot of people are wondering what’s in the air they’re breathing. As an environmental toxicologist, I study the effects of wildfire smoke and how they differ from other sources of air pollution. We know that breathing wildfire smoke can be harmful. Less clear is what the worsening wildfire landscape will mean for public health in the future, but research is raising red flags.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Tomlinson: Carbon is damaging the climate, but also critical to clean energy

Carbon is speeding global warming; thank goodness carbon can slow it down. The most frustrating aspect of writing about climate change is how people stake out extreme positions that are more about virtue signaling or profiteering than addressing a global crisis. The most incredulous debate is over the role of hydrocarbons in the transition to a net-zero carbon emissions energy system.
EnvironmentMinneapolis Star Tribune

Climate concerns continue to be overheated

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recently published the first major installment of its Sixth Assessment Report. It's a big deal, but it's not the last word in climate science. Two more sections of the report will be published in the coming year. Taken together, they attempt...
SocietyLakefield Standard

Wanted: Leaders with common sense

I find it hard to support leaders who are content to sit back and do nothing while our borders are being invaded, crime and murders in our cities are out of control, illegal drugs pour in, court systems fail to do their jobs and our police officers are not allowed to do theirs, all while leaders support rioting in the streets and the destruction of property.
EnvironmentLongmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Climate change

We have all used the quaint admonishment “go outside and get some fresh air” or proclaimed the trusted solution to cleansing the staleness of our living space: “Let’s open all the windows and air out the house.”. If the last several Colorado days (or summers for that matter) are of...
EnvironmentPocono Record

Guest Opinion: Climate change imperils the Great Lakes

"There is an immense asymmetry in the time it takes to consume, alter or destroy natural phenomena compared with the time required to replace, restore or repair them." — Marcia Bjornerud in her book "Timefulness: How Thinking Like a Geologist Can Help Save the World" Perhaps the most disturbing conclusion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy