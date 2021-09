Kacy Hill has shared a new song called “Seasons Bloom,” her first piece of music since Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again, which arrived during 2020’s lockdown summer. The album was her first self-released set of music since leaving Kanye West’s GOOD Music label. Unlike her austere debut record, Is It Selfish If We Talk About Me Again bloomed as the Los Angeles singer and former model explored more delicate and electronic-influenced pop and R&B through her own production work, and that of her collaborators: Francis and the Lights, BJ Burton, and musician Jim E-Stack, her now boyfriend.