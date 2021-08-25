Cancel
PENNDOT, PSP, PA DUI ASSOCIATION GEARING UP FOR LABOR DAY HOLIDAY

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 4 days ago

While school is getting underway this week, police forces are also on the lookout for people driving under the influence as the Labor Day weekend approaches. PennDOT, State Police and the Pennsylvania DUI Association gathered for a news conference on Tuesday along with local police and victim’s advocacy representatives to advocate for safe driving as part of a national crackdown on impaired driving during holiday weekend. PennDOT data showed that from September 4th to the 13th last year, 2,698 crashes were reported resulting in 39 fatalities across the state. Of those crashes, 231 crashes and 12 fatalities were related to alcohol-impaired driving, while another 104 crashes and three fatalities were related to drug-impaired driving.

