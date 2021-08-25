Cancel
NFL

Nick Folk reflects upon competition with rookie kicker Quinn Nordin

By Danny Jaillet
USA Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the more interesting position battles that have popped up for the New England Patriots is the one at kicker. Rookie Quinn Nordin has a solid though inconsistent preseason performance with incumbent starter Nick Folk dealing with an injury. He spoke a little bit about Nordin’s emergence on Tuesday.

