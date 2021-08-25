Pay for your kid’s college? 3 times to think twice

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. I am in my mid-40s. As a bit of a later starter, I have three young children, the eldest of whom should enter college when I am 61, and the youngest who would presumably finish when I am 68. What I am trying to decide is how to balance the competing interests of my and my wife’s retirement versus paying for college for my children. As the primary earner in my family, my retirement date will have a major impact on how much we can contribute to our children’s education: something along the lines of in-state tuition if I were to retire at 61, and full rides at most private schools if I wait until the youngest is finished. I am struggling to come up with an ethical framework that helps me judge when enough is enough, and that I can move on and enjoy a few years of good health before the inevitable decline that will set in during my seventies.