UP govt to grant another 3% hike in dearness allowance and dearness relief: Report
Aug. 25—The Uttar Pradesh government is expected to increase the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for government employees and pensioners for the month of July by another three per cent, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported on Wednesday. Chief minister Yogi Aditynath had announced in the state assembly a proposal to hike DA and DR by 11 per cent from July 1.www.tribuneledgernews.com
