Develop a curious mind that can learn quickly. Every founder has his or her strengths. But in order to lead, you have to wear many hats you’ve never worn before. While my background is in engineering, I’ve since had to learn about marketing, customer service, public relations, finance, employee management and search engine optimization. The ability to understand and absorb new information is one of the most essential skills in my opinion. When we first launched Preply, I knew next to nothing about SEO which became a critical aspect of growing our business. In the weeks, months, and years ahead, I’ve since become an expert on it by continuously learning as much as I can.