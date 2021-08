The following is a sampling of the calls handled by the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 6-12, 2021. ANIMAL PROBLEM Aug. 6 3:40 p.m., Clay Street, Thompson. Neighbor raises pigs and they are constantly getting loose and tearing up caller’s yard. He stopped and talked to her but it has not helped. This is a constant problem. Spoke with homeowner who has pictures and video of pigs on his property and there is previous damage. Caller does not want criminal charges, only wants pig owners to take it serious and he does not want them on his property. Deputy spoke...