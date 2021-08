The "frenzied real estate market" of the pandemic era is starting to cool off, writes Candace Jackson, "perhaps a sign that the wild price appreciations of the past year may have scared off some buyers who prefer to wait until things calm down, to stay put or to continue renting." Median home prices stayed at $385,000 nationwide between June and July, "up 10.3 percent from last year at this time, according to the latest data from Realtor.com. It’s slower growth than the 12.7 percent increase in June 2021, and it marks the third month in a row in which the year-over-year gains have slowed."